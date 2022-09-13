Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Continuing its winning streak, RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah won two prestigious awards from World Medical Council (WMC) at the recently concluded WMC Excellence Awards 2022 in Dubai. Bagging the ‘Medical Tourism Hospital of The Year' award, the healthcare institution was recognized for its commendable efforts in promoting UAE as a medical tourism destination across the globe and establishing the hospital as a preferred medical tourism destination. Moreover, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and Executive Director of RAK Hospital was also named ‘CEO of the Year’ for his innovative leadership, enduring commitment, and high level of professionalism as well as his immense contributions towards the healthcare industry.

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, says, “UAE has taken wide leaps in attracting foreign patients and is fast on the track of becoming a major medical tourism hub. RAK Hospital, which has worked in line with the UAE’s vision, has built a trusted name across several countries for its seamless medical tourism as well. With a department exclusively dedicated to foreign patients, the hospital has created a wide network that ensures a complete, holistic and satisfying experience for patients from start to finish, both in terms of a welcoming environment and a world-class treatment.”

Adding further, he stated, “We are indeed proud of all our achievements and believe it was a well-deserved win for the hospital as the team tirelessly works with commitment and passion delivering the best in class healthcare to local and international patients alike. Recognitions like these only provide an added impetus to our desire to outperform and provide nothing but the best. Thus, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sir Sohan Roy, Vice President of World Medical Council and H.E Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder & Chairperson of UAE Genetic Diseases Association for the honor.”

World Medical Council awards’ initiative aims to highlight, honour and celebrate path-breaking achievements of organizations that have demonstrated exemplary leadership towards driving organizational and team effectiveness through Human Capital Management, Diversity and Strategic Planning. This award thus recognizes the achievements of the industry’s most outstanding performers and celebrates their success on an international platform.

With a burgeoning healthcare industry, the UAE has been exemplary in offering treatment at par with high international levels. RAK Hospital too has been at the forefront of this endeavour and has been instrumental in bringing the latest innovations in the medical field to the UAE. The hospital which was envisioned, designed and built with the aim to bring to the region top-class medical expertise, will continue to add more value to the UAE medical scene, adding to its growth and stability.