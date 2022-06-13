Dubai, UAE: Today Rain, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform announced the launch of its new offering, Rain Pro. Rain Pro provides easy access to advanced trading features, with support for conditional orders, market depth, and sophisticated charting.

With changing consumer behavior and increasing demand in the interest of cryptocurrency, Rain is committed to investing in building a platform that is simplified and easy to use.

Rain is designed for all types of users, regardless of experience in the crypto industry. It has a simple interface that's easy to navigate, with features that are designed for beginner or intermediate crypto users. This helps ensure that users don't get overwhelmed while they're still figuring out how to invest in cryptocurrencies. Rain Pro is tailored for savvy cryptocurrency investors and traders.

Rain Pro comes packed with advanced features that include:

Advanced Charting - Users can analyze historical price data for longer periods of time and identify patterns in price with the new candlestick chart style.

- Users can analyze historical price data for longer periods of time and identify patterns in price with the new candlestick chart style. Conditional Orders - Users can now schedule limit orders in advance, based on the exact price they want. Orders will be filled at a price specified or better.

- Users can now schedule limit orders in advance, based on the exact price they want. Orders will be filled at a price specified or better. Orderbook - This helps users analyze the market with additional transparency through level-2 market data.

To trade digital assets on Rain Pro, you need to sign up for a verified account. This ensures that all customers are vetted so they can transact securely on Rain, once verified, customers can gain access to Rain pro.

Joseph Dallago, Co-Founder of Rain said: “Rain launched Pro in response to an increasing demand from our customers for advanced trading features. We are dedicated to building Rain into not only a world class cryptocurrency trading platform, but also a platform for active and advanced crypto traders in the region. We’re excited to see the cryptocurrency ecosystem’s continuing evolution. Whether you're new to crypto or an experienced Rain user, we offer something for everyone”.

Whether you want a simple interface and a super streamlined experience or something a little more advanced, it won't take you long to figure out which mode is the right one for you.

Last month, Rain launched one of the most competitive fee structures in the region by introducing 0% trading fees. Rain seeks to offer a safe and secure space to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, as well as provide regular educational opportunities for those interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies.

Rain Pro is currently available on desktop and will be integrated on the app later this year. To learn more about Rain, visit www.rain.bh, or download the app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

-Ends-

About Rain:

Rain was founded in 2017 by Abdullah Almoaiqel, AJ Nelson, Joseph Dallago, and Yehia Badawy. Rain Financial Inc.’s subsidiary, Rain Management W.L.L, based in Bahrain, became the first licensed crypto-asset service provider in the Middle East in 2019 by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Rain is not currently licensed by any financial services regulator in the UAE, although its ADGM entity is in receipt of an In-Principle Approval.

The platform serves as a safe space to buy, sell and store approved cryptocurrency at competitive pricing and fees. Rain continues to evolve as a company and develop the technology to optimize the user experience. Rain’s mission is to bring forward a trusted platform to all current and future custmers in the cryptocurrency space.

For all media inquiries contact:

Aaron Illathu | Bianca Riley | Karim Geadah | Jinaan Hameer

Atteline

E-mail: rain@atteline.com