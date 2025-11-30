Dubai, UAE — RAILBUS, the world’s first solar-powered, autonomous, elevated transit system, proudly announced the successful showcase of its advanced prototype at the Doers Summit, held on November 26–27 at Dubai Silicon Oasis under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The two-day summit brought together global innovators, investors, government leaders, and technology pioneers. RAILBUS emerged as one of the most celebrated highlights of the event, drawing strong attention, engagement, and praise from attendees across sectors.

A Major Milestone for Sustainable Mobility

The full-scale RAILBUS vehicle, designed, engineered, and built in Dubai Silicon Oasis, was publicly showcased for the first time—demonstrating RAILBUS’s commitment to delivering a new generation of green, efficient, and accessible mass transit solutions.

Throughout the event, visitors experienced the RAILBUS interior, its advanced passenger systems, and the vision behind the lightweight elevated infrastructure that sets RAILBUS apart as one of the most affordable and scalable transit innovations globally.

High-Level Visits & Strong Industry Traction

Day 2 included a special visit from top management of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), who explored the vehicle firsthand and engaged with RAILBUS leadership and engineering teams.

The RAILBUS platform attracted:

Significant interest from regional and international government delegations

Strong engagement from global investors and strategic partners

Coverage and attention from media, technology leaders, and mobility experts

Positive reactions from the public, entrepreneurs, and innovation ecosystem

The excitement and traction at the summit reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for smart mobility solutions—and validated the promising future of RAILBUS technologies.

Proudly Built in Dubai Silicon Oasis

RAILBUS’s presence at the summit also highlighted the continued progress of the RAILBUS Development Hub (RDH), currently under construction at Dubai Silicon Oasis, where future prototypes, testing, and manufacturing operations are taking place.

The showcased vehicle serves as a milestone in the company’s engineering roadmap and its long-term collaboration with government and private-sector partners.

A Successful Step Toward Global Expansion

RAILBUS continues to attract attention from cities worldwide seeking affordable, sustainable, and quickly deployable mobility solutions. With ongoing discussions and early-stage partnerships across multiple regions, RAILBUS is positioning itself as a major player in the future of mass transportation.

The company will release additional updates, videos, and technical insights from the summit in the coming days through its official platforms.

About RAILBUS

RAILBUS is a pioneering mobility company developing the world’s first solar-powered autonomous elevated transit system, designed to deliver fast, affordable, zero-emission public transportation for cities around the world. Combining lightweight infrastructure, smart automation, and renewable energy, RAILBUS aims to reshape the future of sustainable mobility at scale.

For more information, please visit: www.railbus.com/doers