Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions is participating in the activities of the Unified Gulf Traffic Week 2025, held at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah and running until April 18. The event aims to raise traffic awareness among community members, highlight the importance of adhering to traffic regulations to reduce accidents and enhance road safety, and introduce the public to the services provided by Rafid.

This participation comes as Rafid is a key partner in the traffic sector in the Emirate of Sharjah. It aims to showcase the range of smart and innovative services it offers, including minor accident reporting, roadside assistance, vehicle inspection, maintenance and repair services, in addition to its smart application that enables users to report accidents easily and quickly.

Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said:

“At Rafid, we are keen to be an active part of community initiatives related to traffic safety. Gulf Traffic Week is an important platform to engage with the public and introduce them to our services, which aim to support the traffic system in the Emirate of Sharjah and enhance road safety.”

Al Musharrakh added:“We always strive to develop our services based on the needs of the community and the aspirations of road users, in a way that contributes to saving lives and achieving a sustainable quality of life in Sharjah.”

During its participation, Rafid is showcasing its comprehensive car maintenance and repair services, ranging from brake repairs and oil changes to diagnostic services and exhaust system repairs. The company provides integrated and all-encompassing solutions, delivered by a team of technicians certified by the Institute of the Motor Industry and the Automotive Service Excellence .

Visitors will also be introduced to Rafid’s Vehicle Inspection Service, which handles vehicle registration through thorough inspection and evaluation, providing one of the most comprehensive reports on a vehicle’s condition. Each report includes detailed checks of the body, paint, and other components, in addition to engine condition and a test drive for each vehicle individually. Rafid also offers free professional consultations to all customers.

It is worth noting that Rafid Automotive Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.