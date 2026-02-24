Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has launched its “Door-to-Door Inspection Service” during the holy month of Ramadan 2026, aimed at enhancing customer convenience and streamlining the vehicle inspection process across the Emirate of Sharjah, within the approved service coverage area. The initiative enables customers to complete their vehicle renewal inspection without visiting an inspection centre, ensuring a safe, seamless, and fully integrated experience.

The Door-to-Door Inspection Service allows customers to book a vehicle inspection through the RAFID mobile application. Upon confirmation, RAFID’s specialised team collects the vehicle directly from the customer’s location, transfers it to Al Azra Inspection Centre to complete the renewal process, and returns it once the inspection is finalised—delivering a smooth and hassle-free experience throughout the holy month.

The service operates in line with the highest standards of quality and precision, with meticulous attention to detail to ensure customer satisfaction. To benefit from the service, customers are required to share their live location via the application, verify the accuracy of vehicle and ownership details, and book the appointment at least one day in advance to guarantee timely service delivery.

During Ramadan, the service will be available from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM throughout the week. On Fridays, operating hours will be from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The service fee is AED 300, which includes vehicle collection, transportation, and completion of the renewal inspection—saving customers time and effort while ensuring a convenient and efficient experience.

For enquiries or further information, customers may contact RAFID Vehicle Solutions through its official channels or call 80092. The team remains committed to delivering services with the highest standards of professionalism and operational excellence.

RAFID Vehicle Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.