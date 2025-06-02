Germany - Berlin — Rafeeg App, a leading UAE-based platform in the home services sector, made a bold statement at GITEX Europe 2025 with the unveiling of its new AI-powered interior design algorithm, allowing homeowners to professionally design their spaces without hiring interior designers or conducting in-person consultations. The announcement signals a major move toward digital transformation in home design while also setting the stage for Rafeeg’s global expansion, starting with Europe.

The patent-pending algorithm, currently undergoing the registration process with support from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Khalifa Fund, employs AI to instantly generate high-quality and fully customized interior design concepts based on user input. Without the need for costly site visits or manual layout reviews, the technology significantly reduces the time and the cost that is often associated with home redesign. It is expected to launch publicly by the end of 2025.

Rafeeg introduced an innovative franchise pilot program at the event, inviting interested European partners to participate in a fully funded, one-month trial with no obligation to continue afterwards. During the opening days of the exhibition, more than 20 European businesses expressed formal interest in the program. Rafeeg will cover all startup costs during the trial, providing partners with a low-risk opportunity to test the platform in their respective markets.

“We believe that the success of a startup depends on cultivating knowledge, trust, and a seamless operation. This vision is what Rafeeg stands for and presents,” said Khamis Alsheryani, Founder and CEO of Rafeeg. “We’re excited to extend that vision to Europe and beyond.”

Founded in 2017, Rafeeg was created to bridge the gap between homeowners and vetted service providers in the UAE. The app currently supports over 140,000 users and a network of 4,500 service professionals, including electricians, interior designers, and renovation specialists. The platform has already processed over AED 50 million in transactions and is celebrated for its focus on quality assurance, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

What sets Rafeeg apart is its mission to empower local businesses rather than compete with them. Through comprehensive training programs, operational support, and strict quality control, Rafeeg helps small and medium-sized contractors to scale their operations and elevate their service standards. Their collaborative approach has been a key pillar of the brand’s success in the UAE and is central to its strategy for future expansion.

The company’s participation in GITEX Europe represents a strategic initiative to enter new markets. Supported by the UAE’s national innovation agenda, Rafeeg is actively seeking like-minded partners across the Northern Emirates, GCC countries, and key European cities to collaboratively develop the next generation of home services.

Entrepreneurs and investors interested in joining Rafeeg’s international growth journey can apply for the limited-time franchise trial through www.rafeeg.ae or by reaching out to the team at khamis@rafeeg.ae.

About Rafeeg Facility Management:

Rafeeg Facility Management is a subsidiary of the Rafeeg App, the first of its kind in the UAE. Founded in 2017 by Emirati entrepreneur Khamis Al-Sheryani, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in providing remote maintenance and decoration services to homeowners.

In just a few years, Rafeeg has attracted a specialized engineering team with over 15 years of experience in facility management. This team of experts enables the company to expand its services and cater to both private and government sectors. Rafeeg helps these sectors manage their facilities and assets using advanced Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) systems and best practices that comply with international standards.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest news announcements, please visit: https://www.rafeeg.fm

About the Founder:

Khamis Al-Sharyani is an Emirati entrepreneur with extensive experience in strategic planning, project management, and sustainable business development. He began his entrepreneurial journey in 2004 by founding Wslaat, a highly successful online platform that attracted over 1.2 million visitors daily and was later acquired by Maktoob, which was later acquired by Yahoo International.

Following his success in the technical and real estate sectors through the establishment of the Ekaar.net platform, Al-Sharyani turned to the government sector, where he currently holds the position of Advisor at the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. He works to implement strategic initiatives that contribute to enhancing the investment climate and developing the business environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, through cooperation with government agencies and investors, improving regulatory performance, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Al-Sharyani holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Griffith University, Australia, in addition to a wide range of executive degrees from leading international academic institutions such as London Business University (LBS), Stanford University, the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD), and IESE University, in the fields of entrepreneurship, negotiation, leadership development, and strategic planning.

Notes to the editor:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Faten Abdulla

FAC Marketing Management Consultancy

Email: faten@fac.ae