Dubai, UAE – Radius Group, an international developer of class A warehouse and industrial real estate, is launching its premier project, Radius City Logistics, in Dubai Investments Park 2 (DIP II) and has teamed up with Knight Frank MENA as the exclusive leasing and marketing consultant.

The partnership with Knight Frank MENA highlights a significant milestone in the region's industrial sector, with Radius securing a 5.2-hectare site. Knight Frank MENA’s Industrial & Logistics team is facilitating the complete acquisition, development process and leasing upon completion for Radius, working together to ensure the project meets the highest standards available in the market today.

According to Knight Frank MENA's research, DIP is the 2nd most sought after industrial rental location after Al Quoz in Dubai (based on highest rents psf), and there is very low supply of stock in the DIP area. Radius City Logistics will be the first-class A speculative temperature-controlled facility in the UAE, developed to international, institutional standards. This development positions Radius as the pioneer international developer undertaking such a project in the region, where other investors typically focus on income-generating assets or leased warehouses.

Key highlights of the Radius City Logistics project:

International Standards: Introduces global standards being known for serving multinational corporations such as Decathlon, Kimberly Clark, Alibaba Group and John Deere, which will set a new standard for UAE logistics facilities.

Unique Column Grid : The project features a 12x24m column grid standard for international quality warehouses, a first for speculatively built projects in the UAE, setting a new standard in the local market.

: The project features a 12x24m column grid standard for international quality warehouses, a first for speculatively built projects in the UAE, setting a new standard in the local market. Project Size: At 33,000 square meters, comparable to major developments like those for Noon and Amazon in Dubai South.

The facility will comprise four independent blocks with separate fitted-out entrance groups and office premises, suitable for multi-tenant or single-tenant use in a contiguous space. The design includes optimal depth blocks of 72 meters for cross-dock operations, a clear height of 12 meters, and a column grid of 12x24 meters, ensuring efficient racking and storage ratios. The building will be designed and certified to UAE sustainability and green development standards.

Strategically located in DIP II, a mixed-use development spanning 2,300 hectares, Radius City Logistics benefits from excellent infrastructure, facilities, and accessibility. The site is well-connected, with major roads such as Expo Road (E77) and federal highways E11, E311, and E611 in proximity. This prime location allows for convenient travel times: 15 minutes to Jebel Ali Sea Port, 25 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 40 minutes to Downtown Dubai.

David Simons, Founder & CEO, Radius Group says: “We are delighted to announce our first project in Dubai and to be strategically located in Dubai Investments Park. The location of the future facility is at the intersection of not only the traditional existing Dubai markets but also ideally located for the growth of Dubai through 2030. The Radius signature specification and quality will be a great addition to the logistics infrastructure in Dubai”.

Andrew Love, Regional Partner – Head of Capital Markets & Occupier/Landlord Strategy and Solutions, MENA says: “Having acquired this site for Radius, we are absolutely delighted to be retained as their exclusive leasing broker. This will be the largest speculatively built logistics project in DIP and will be highly sought after given the current real estate supply constraints, particularly within DIP.

Knight Frank MENA is proud to support Radius in setting a new benchmark for quality and innovation in Dubai’s industrial and logistics sector, enhancing our portfolio significantly. I am confident our market leading logistics leasing team, comprising of 8 highly experienced agents, will deliver a fantastic result”

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2024, with commissioning and tenant access expected by August 2025. This will be the largest speculatively built in DIP after completion.

About Knight Frank:



Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 487 offices across 53 territories and more than 20,000 people The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants. For further information about the Firm, please visit www.knightfrank.com.

In the MENA region, we have strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. For the past 13 years, we have been offering integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and management.

Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of what we do, we blend this understanding with our global resources to provide you with tailored solutions that meet your specific needs. At Knight Frank, excellence, innovation, and a genuine focus on our clients drive everything we do. We are not just consultants; we are trusted partners in property ready to support you on your real estate journey, no matter the scale of your endeavour.

About Radius Group

Radius Group is an international development company of high-quality warehouse and industrial real estate. Originally founded in 2006, Radius Group has developed a portfolio in excess of 1,000,000 m2 of class A/A+ premises. Radius has received numerous local and international market awards and was recently recognized as the most awarded market leader in its sector. Radius Group is a leader in sustainable development being the first developer in its market to obtain BREEAM and LEED building certifications for warehouse and logistics developments, as well as receiving the prestigious ‘Green Star’ from GRESB for its ESG standards.

Following the opening of an office in Dubai, UAE in 2023 Radius Group is currently at the stage of consolidating a land bank portfolio allowing to develop up to 500 000 sq. m. of class A warehouse premises in the UAE.