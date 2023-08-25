A comprehensive framework for research and academic cooperation between both parties on various topics and areas of mutual interest.

Implementation of several joint programs, including the faculty exchange program and the student exchange program for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy and Australia’s Monash University have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation in research and education between the two institutions.



This partnership provides a comprehensive framework for research and academic cooperation on topics and areas of mutual interest. It also facilitates the exchange of educational materials, expertise, and experiences, contributing to the enhancement of the educational and research systems of both institutions globally.



H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, expressed his happiness with this exceptional partnership, emphasizing the Academy’s unique approach of fostering collaborations with the top 200 universities worldwide. He highlighted the significance of Monash University as one of the world’s leading universities, ranked among the top 50 universities globally.



Al Saeedi indicated that Rabdan Academy, in collaboration with Monash University, aims to achieve globally leading educational results that benefit students, graduates, faculty members and researchers.



Monash University Acting Provost and Senior Vice-President Professor Sharon Pickering said: ‘Monash welcomes this new framework for cooperation with Rabdan Academy and the exciting potential it offers for collaboration.’



This partnership will support the implementation of joint global programs and projects, including the faculty exchange program, undergraduate and postgraduate student exchange program, and other initiatives enriching future skills, knowledge, and experiences in strategic and crucial areas at regional and global levels.



Rabdan Academy is actively expanding its partnerships locally and globally in line with its Vision 2025, aspiring to become a leading educational, training, and research institution in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.



With this agreement in place, the coming period will witness coordination activities between the two institutions through specialized work teams to implement joint initiatives, programs and projects.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.



The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.



The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.



As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/



For Media Enquiries, please contact: Corporate Communications Office (cco@ra.ac.ae)

About Monash University:

Monash University is a global, research-intensive university delivering education and research excellence in Australia and across the world. Based in Victoria, Australia, Monash also has campuses in Malaysia and Indonesia, where in both countries it was the first foreign university to be established. Monash also has partner campuses in China (Monash Suzhou) and India (IITB-Monash Research Academy) and a European base for international education and research in Prato, Italy.



Monash is a top-50 ranked global university (42nd in the QS World University Rankings 2024, 37th in the 2022-23 US News and World Report Best Global Universities Rankings, 44th in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, and 21st in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings). It is a founding member of Australia’s Group of Eight and a member of the Association of Pacific Rim Universities.