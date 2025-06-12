Jeddah: AROYA Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line, began its journey to the Mediterranean today ahead of the launch of its inaugural Mediterranean season on 28th June.

The ship is scheduled to arrive in Galataport Istanbul, AROYA’s Mediterranean homeport, on 20th June via the popular Turkish coastal towns of Kaş and Bodrum. She will then undergo routine maintenance ahead of the first commercial sailing a week later.

Until mid-September, AROYA will explore the wonders of the Eastern Med with six and seven-night voyages to ports in Turkey, Greece and Egypt, blending iconic destinations with the cruise line’s Arabian inspired experience. In addition to Kaş and Bodrum, AROYA will sail to Marmaris in Turkey as well as Athens, Mykonos, Rhodes and Souda Bay in Greece, and Alexandria in northern Egypt.

Since its maiden voyage in December 2024, AROYA Cruises has completed a successful inaugural season in the Red Sea, welcoming more than 70,000 passengers aboard sailings that visited Egypt, Jordan and the Saudi Red Sea private island of Jabal AlSabaya for Saba Beach.

The move to the Mediterranean marks a strategic next chapter for the AROYA Cruises as it expands its itineraries and brings a taste of Arabian culture and hospitality to Europe.

Dr Joerg Rudolph, President of AROYA Cruises, commented: “We’re excited to be bringing AROYA to some of the Mediterranean’s most popular cruise destinations this summer. AROYA Cruises first set sail just six months ago and we’re incredibly proud of all we’ve achieved so far, with passenger numbers in the Red Sea exceeding expectations. We look forward to welcoming our valued guests aboard this season.”

For more information and to book, visit aroya.com/en.

About Cruise Saudi

Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund (PIF) owned company, plays a key role in building the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem in the Kingdom. Since its inception, the company has been committed to making Saudi a premier cruise destination, creating world-class infrastructure, and advancing local human capital development.

Cruise Saudi is poised to transform the Saudi coastline into a global hub for cruise tourism, welcoming international cruise lines and offering new destinations that highlight the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural beauty.

About AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises, launched in June 2023, is a division of Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company. The brand is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, with the goal of transforming the Kingdom into a leading global tourism destination. AROYA Cruises is redefining luxury cruising with its flagship vessel AROYA, which offers 1,678 cabins, 29 dining venues, 20 entertainment options, and an array of world-class amenities designed to deliver a ‘Remarkably Arabian’ experience.

