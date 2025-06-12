Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Unique Properties, one of the UAE’s most prominent real estate agencies, has announced a landmark joint venture with AIR (AI Realtor), an AI-native proptech innovator. As part of the agreement, Unique Properties will invest USD 20 million into AIR over the next two years to fuel the development and deployment of next-generation technologies in the real estate space.

The partnership marks a bold leap forward for the region’s property sector, blending years of market leadership with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to reshape how real estate is bought, sold, and experienced.

A Market Ready for Innovation

This strategic alliance comes as the UAE cements its position as a global leader in real estate innovation. Progressive government policies and a world-class digital ecosystem have created ideal conditions for meaningful disruption, particularly in the brokerage space.

Where many global markets are still grappling with outdated infrastructure and data silos, the UAE has taken decisive steps to unlock the full potential of digital transformation. The deregulation of the brokerage sector has ushered in a more competitive landscape; full public access to real estate data has empowered both professionals and consumers; and, most notably, the government has succeeded in fully digitising the property transaction process, from initial search to final ownership transfer.

Against this backdrop, the partnership between Unique Properties and AIR could not be timelier.

Where Human Expertise Meets AI Intelligence

Rather than replacing real estate agents, AIR’s proprietary technology is designed to enhance them. By providing real-time insights, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation, the platform enables agents to perform at a higher level, closing more deals, managing their time more effectively, and offering their clients a superior, data-led service. In turn, clients benefit from a more transparent, trusted, and personalised property journey.

Unique Properties brings to the table a scale of operations, depth of market understanding, and a longstanding reputation that few others can rival. AIR, on the other hand, introduces an entirely new paradigm, where human expertise is augmented by artificial intelligence to elevate every aspect of the transaction.

Speaking about the joint venture, Arash Jalili, CEO of Unique Properties, said: “We’ve always been at the forefront of the UAE real estate market, driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. This joint venture marks the beginning of a new era, where technology and human insight come together to elevate the property experience. Partnering with AIR allows us to stay ahead of the curve, setting new benchmarks for how real estate is transacted, advised, and experienced in this region.”

Milad Monshipour, Founder & CEO of AIR, added: "This is the first time the world will see a fully AI-native real estate platform developed in partnership with one of the most established brokerages in the region. It’s an innovation born in the UAE, but its impact will be felt far beyond it."

Together, Unique Properties and AIR are set to usher in a new era for real estate in the UAE, one where technology doesn’t just support the industry, it propels it forward.

About Unique Properties

Since 2008, Unique Properties has proudly established itself as a leading real estate agency in Dubai, earning multiple prestigious awards and boasting over 17 years of industry experience. The agency's expertise lies in uncovering the finest investment opportunities in the market.

As trusted partners of renowned developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holding, Omniyat, H&H Development, Damac, and Majid Al Futtaim, Unique Properties is committed to transforming the real estate sector by crafting sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks with each step. These partnerships ensure access to the best properties and investment options that Dubai has to offer.

In its pursuit of excellence, Unique Properties has recently relocated to a larger, more modern space, reflecting its growth and dedication to providing superior services. The agency specialises in primary and secondary market transactions, with a dominant presence in the ultra-luxury segment. Having set multiple records, including the highest price per square foot for a Jumeirah Bay Island plot, it is now finalizing another landmark deal, further cementing its dominance in Dubai’s ultra-luxury market.



Offering a comprehensive suite of services, including interior design, property management, PRO and conveyancing, holiday homes, and investment advisory, Unique Properties is committed to excellence, providing clients with tailored real estate solutions and exclusive access to high-value opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic property market.

Unique Properties continues to redefine the standards of real estate, creating exceptional living and investment opportunities that stand the test of time. The journey to finding the perfect property starts with Unique Properties, where innovation, quality, and client satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.

About AIR:

AIR (AI Realtor) is a next-generation proptech company built natively on artificial intelligence. Its platform is redefining the real estate experience through automation, smart data, and a commitment to empowering professionals and consumers alike.