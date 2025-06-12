MENA – Kumulus Water, the WaterTech startup transforming air into clean drinking water, has successfully raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Bpifrance via France 2030 SGPI and the Île-de-France Region, and included participation from other international regional and investors, such as Plus VC, MENA’s most active VC, Khalys Venture, Flat6Labs, Europe’s leading bottled water group Spadel, and several family offices and founders from Europe and North Africa.

This strategic investment marks a major step in Kumulus' mission to provide decentralized, sustainable drinking water in regions facing water scarcity or lacking reliable infrastructure.

Founded in 2021 by Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid, Kumulus designs and manufactures atmospheric water generators that extract safe drinking water from air humidity, without requiring any existing water or electricity infrastructure. The company’s systems are currently in use in schools, hotels, and remote communities across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

“We’re deeply grateful to our existing and new investors for their trust and continued support,” said Iheb Triki, CEO and Co-founder of Kumulus Water. “Their involvement is a strong vote of confidence in our technology and our vision. At Kumulus, we believe access to clean drinking water should not depend on existing infrastructure. With this funding, we’re taking a major step toward making clean water accessible, sustainable, and decentralized—especially for the communities that need it most.”

With this new funding, Kumulus will launch the Kumulus Boks, a new line of industrial-grade, cutting-edge Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG), that provide clean drinking water directly from air humidity, while scaling operations in Tunisia, France, Spain and preparing market entry into Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the fundraising announcement, Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner at +VC said: “Kumulus is building a scalable, climate-resilient solution to one of the most critical regional and global challenges-access to clean drinking water. At +VC, we invest in founders who are not only mission-driven, solving real-world problems but also executing with commercially scalable solutions. Kumulus fits that profile and is well-positioned for both regional and global growth. We’re excited to support their journey as they scale meaningful impact, making them stand out in the climate-tech space.”

“We believe the world needs complementary solutions to address the growing challenge of drinking water scarcity,” added Clément Yvorra, Global Business Development Manager at Spadel. “What convinced us is Kumulus’ ability to produce water locally, without packaging or transportation, offering a truly sustainable alternative.”

“This funding allows us to scale not just production, but impact,” said Mohamed Ali Abid, Co-founder and CTO of Kumulus Water. “We have spent the past few years refining a technology that can operate reliably in some of the harshest and most water-stressed environments. Now, we are ready to deploy it at scale and bring truly off-grid, sustainable water access to more communities across the region and beyond.”

As climate change intensifies and water scarcity deepens, Kumulus offers a resilient, infrastructure-free solution that delivers safe drinking water to even the most remote and arid regions, building not just machines, but long-term climate resilience and empowered communities. Kumulus Water is redefining how clean water is delivered—turning air into drinking water without infrastructure, plastic waste, or grid dependency. By deploying off-grid atmospheric water generators, Kumulus provides a sustainable, decentralized solution for communities facing limited or unreliable access to clean water.

About Kumulus Water

Kumulus Water is a Paris-based climate-tech startup building atmospheric water generators (AWGs) that transform air into safe, clean drinking water. Designed to operate off-grid and without infrastructure, Kumulus machines are already serving schools, hotels, and communities across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Neena Punnen

neena@plus.vc

OR

For press inquiries, partnership opportunities, please contact:

contact@kumuluswater.com

www.kumuluswater.com