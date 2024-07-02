Dubai, UAE: Quttainah Specialized Hospital is overjoyed to announce the grand opening of Q-Derma, our new Dermatology, Aesthetics, LASER, and Anti-Aging Department. This cutting-edge addition to our world-class facility in Dubai is set to revolutionize skincare, hair care, and rejuvenation, underscoring our unwavering commitment to your health and beauty.

At Q-Derma, we pride ourselves on blending the latest technology with a personal, caring touch. Our team of esteemed dermatologists and skincare experts, led by the visionary Dr. Mohamed AbouHadeed, MD, is dedicated to helping you achieve your skin and hair care aspirations with precision and safety.

Dr. Mohamed AbouHadeed is a trailblazer in the world of medical dermatology, aesthetics, and LASER, with an impressive academic background that includes a Master's and Doctorate degrees, along with being a member of the American and European academies of Dermatology.

“Enhancing patient well-being is at the heart of what we do,” said Dr. Mohamed AbouHadeed, Specialist Dermatologist and Head of Q-Derma. “With Q-Derma, we’re bringing state-of-the-art dermatological solutions directly to you, customized to meet your unique needs and exceed your expectations.”

Dr. Adel Quttainah, Founder and Chairperson of Quttainah Hospital, added, “We are thrilled to introduce Q-Derma by Dr. Mohamed AbouHadeed. This department epitomizes our mission to integrate top-tier medical expertise with groundbreaking technology. We are confident that Q-Derma will set new standards in dermatological, hair, and anti-aging care across the region.”

With a focus on enhancing natural beauty and well-being, Q-Derma provides a sanctuary where advanced technology meets compassionate care. Our team is committed to delivering outstanding results tailored to individual needs..

Celebrate with us as we embark on this exciting new journey in skin and hair care excellence. For more information or to book your consultation, call or WhatsApp +971529012905, visit our website, or get in touch with Quttainah Specialized Hospital.

About Quttainah Specialized Hospital:

Quttainah Specialized Hospital is a premier healthcare institution in Dubai, celebrated for its outstanding medical services and patient-centric philosophy. Our commitment to innovation and excellence allows us to offer a diverse array of specialized treatments, catering to the varied needs of our community.