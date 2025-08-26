Doha – The Qur’anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), is participating in the State of Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2025, in Osaka, Japan, from August 21 to 31.

QBG’s involvement builds on its record of engagement in major international platforms, reaffirming its pioneering role as the world’s first garden dedicated to plant species mentioned in the Qur’an and Sunnah. It is also the second accredited botanical garden in the Middle East.

At Expo Osaka, QBG will share knowledge of plants referenced in the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah while advancing its mission to conserve biodiversity and promote environmental awareness. The Garden’s presence also reflects Qatar’s leadership in sustainability and environmental education.

Visitors can attend interactive agricultural workshops that teach the fundamentals of plant cultivation, take part in guided tours highlighting QBG’s initiatives and programs, and engage in a daily competition that fosters engagement and dialogue.

The event also incorporates cutting-edge technologies, including digital display screens and virtual reality (VR) headsets, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the Garden through an immersive 360° panoramic tour.

Commenting on QBG’s participation, Fatima Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Director of the Qur’anic Botanic Garden, said: “Our presence at Expo Osaka reflects our commitment to bringing together Islamic heritage and culture with modern environmental sciences, contributing to the global dialogue on sustainability and environmental protection, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

On the sidelines, Faisal Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim, Qatar Pavilion Director, stated: “We are honored to have the QBG as part of the Qatar Pavilion program as it represents a unique model that combines Islamic heritage and scientific innovation. Presenting such experiences to a global audience reinforces Qatar's position as a leader in sustainability and environmental education, reflecting our commitment to providing a rich cultural and educational experience for visitors to Expo 2025.”

Through this participation, QBG aims to promote appreciation for the relationship between nature and culture, ensuring visitors leave with a better understanding of sustainable practices for future generations.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About Qur’anic Botanic Garden

Qur’anic Botanic Garden (QBG) introduces a new concept to the world of botanical gardens, as it is the first of its kind in the world that cultivates the plants mentioned in the Holy Qur’an and the authentic Sunnah of the Prophet. QBG aims to enhance and spread knowledge about these plants, the terms associated with them, and the principles of their maintenance and preservation.

For more information about QBG, please visit https://www.qbg.org.qa/