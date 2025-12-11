Amman, Jordan: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), operated by Airport International Group (AIG), was recently recognized by Airports Council International (ACI) with the Best Innovation in Airport Technology Award for its Smart Cleaning System — an integrated, real-time operational model conceptualized and driven by AIG, and delivered on the ground through AIG’s cleaning services partner MENA Facilities Management (MENA FM) using the MIMS platform developed by Arrow Labs.

This recognition reflects AIG’s forward-looking strategy to modernize airport operations through data-driven processes, advanced technology, and real-time responsiveness. As part of this transformation, MENA FM delivers the day-to-day operation of the Smart Cleaning System, leveraging the MIMS platform developed by Arrow Labs within the broader operational framework and performance model established by AIG.

By integrating real-time passenger flow data, flight schedules, IoT sensors, Building Management Systems (BMS), and live feedback channels, the Smart Cleaning System enables MENA FM to dynamically plan resources, respond faster to operational needs, and maintain consistent cleanliness standards. This integrated ecosystem supports both AIG’s oversight teams and MENA FM’s operational teams in delivering enhanced visibility, efficiency, and responsiveness across the terminal.

Through this integrated approach, AIG has achieved measurable improvements at QAIA, including faster response times, optimized manpower utilization, increased operational transparency, and enhanced passenger satisfaction. The initiative demonstrates how AIG’s strategic leadership — supported by execution partners — can translate data into meaningful operational outcomes and elevate the overall airport experience.

“QAIA’s success reflects the strength of AIG’s visionary leadership, brought to life through close collaboration between a high-performing service provider and world-class technology,” said Rami Darwish, CEO, Arrow Labs. He continued, “We are honored that our MIMS platform played a central role in this transformation. MENA Facilities Management’s commitment to service excellence and digital enablement was crucial in translating real-time operational intelligence into measurable performance outcomes. This award demonstrates what strategic leadership, strong partnerships, and continuous innovation can achieve.”

As part of the operational delivery of the system, MENA FM plays a key role in translating digital tools into field execution across airport facilities.

“AIG’s dedication to digital innovation has been the true catalyst behind this milestone, and we are proud to have contributed as an integral operational partner. By adopting Arrow Labs’ MIMS platform, MENA FM has been able to enhance service delivery, optimize resources, and reinforce airport-wide coordination. This recognition is a clear testament to what aligned vision, advanced technology, and committed teams can deliver,” said Aboud Abu Gharbieh, CEO, MENA FM.

As Jordan’s principal international gateway, QAIA continues to advance operational excellence and digital transformation under AIG’s stewardship, reinforcing its position among the region’s leading airports and contributing to a more seamless and efficient travel experience for millions of passengers each year.

About Arrow Labs

Arrow Labs is a global technology company specializing in AI-powered operations, service-delivery optimization, and real-time performance management systems. Through its proprietary MIMS platform, Arrow Labs enables customers worldwide to transform operational data into actionable intelligence, enhancing efficiency, service quality, and customer satisfaction.

https://www.arrowsecure.com

About MENA Facilities Management

MENA Facilities Management, a joint venture between Elegancia Facilities Management and Total Care Facilities Management, is a leading integrated facilities management service provider delivering end-to-end solutions across aviation, commercial, residential, and critical infrastructure sectors. The company is known for its commitment to operational excellence, service innovation, digital adoption, and compliance with the highest international standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.