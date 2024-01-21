Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) - for the first time in its history - welcomed 9,201,269 passengers (PAX) in 2023, registering a 17.4% increase against 2022 figures. Throughout the same period, QAIA handled 77,696 aircraft movements (ACM) and 67,366 tons of cargo, 13.7% and 9.9% higher, respectively, than the previous year.

Meanwhile, during the month of December, QAIA received 643,048 PAX and 5,582 ACM, down 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively, compared to 2022, and 6,434 tons of cargo, up 30.4% compared to 2022.

The positive annual figures are largely driven by Airport International Group’s close collaboration with its strategic partners - the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board - to expand its airline and destination networks, promote local tourist sites and enhance the Kingdom’s connectivity to major cities worldwide. In 2023, local, regional and international airlines introduced 11 new and renewed direct routes via QAIA, raising the total number of scheduled destinations to 81 (6.6% higher than in 2022). Meanwhile, partnerships with new airlines were also established, with a total of 44 passenger and cargo airlines operating via QAIA in 2023.

“Despite achieving a record milestone in terms of passenger traffic, the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip and West Bank over the last three months of 2023 have undoubtedly impacted our statistics. As we embark on a new year, we remain dedicated to collaborating closely with our stakeholders to provide our passengers with greater travel options by further expanding and diversifying our airline and destination networks, while delivering an exceptional airport experience that embraces renowned Jordanian hospitality, quality and feels like home at every touchpoint. We would also like to extend our gratitude to our grantor - the Government of Jordan - official authorities and partners; without their steadfast support, this feat would not have been possible as we continue to give rise to QAIA as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

