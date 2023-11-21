Amman, November 2023: Airport International Group has announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) experienced an increase in passenger traffic during October 2023, welcoming 738,892 passengers (PAX), up 2.3% against 2022 figures. QAIA also recorded 6,547 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,496 tons of cargo, representing 10.5% and 21.5% growth, respectively, over the corresponding period last year.

In terms of year-to-date figures, QAIA witnessed a 21.9% rise in PAX, with a total of 7,994,674 PAX traveling through compared to the same period in 2022. Furthermore, QAIA reported 66,717 ACM, marking a 16.3% upsurge, and handled 54,953 tons of cargo, denoting a 7.2% rise compared to cargo volumes in 2022.

While October continues to show positive growth in passenger traffic, there is a notable shift in trend compared to the previous nine months, where cumulative passenger traffic experienced a 24.4% increase. This shift is directly attributed to recent developments in the Gaza Strip, although Jordan continues to be a safe and welcoming destination for tourists worldwide.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

