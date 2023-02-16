Amman: According to Airport International Group, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 676,628 passengers (PAX) during January - marking a 70.9% surge against 2022 figures. Moreover, QAIA recorded 6,020 aircraft movements (ACM) - indicating a 30.0% increase compared with 2022 figures. QAIA also handled 4,760 tons of cargo, 17.6% higher than figures registered in 2022.

“2023 is off to a good start, with January narrowing pre-COVID traffic gaps. This is testament to the hard work of our dedicated employees and the collaborative efforts of our partners to promote Jordan globally and attract new airlines to QAIA. As more people take to the skies, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a trusted, seamless and enjoyable travel experience that feels like home at the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

