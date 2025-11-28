Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the UAE celebrates its 54th National Day, QUBE Development is spotlighting Emirati heritage in structural excellence through its most recent luxury residential project, ELIRE Managed By LUX*. Designed as a refined expression of cultural identity, the development pays homage to the UAE’s architectural legacy while offering residents a highly curated, contemporary way of living.

Inspired by the iconic Al Barajeel, or wind towers, ELIRE is crafted to celebrate the interplay of light, shadow and form, echoing the beauty of traditional Emirati architecture. Set in the heart of Business Bay, the development features 100 units across 23 floors, from one-bedroom apartments to expansive four-bedroom duplexes. Lush greenery is woven throughout the development, creating a serene urban retreat for residents to enjoy.

“The vision for ELIRE was to interpret the UAE’s architectural traditions with authenticity and respect, while shaping a lifestyle that reflects the sophistication of today’s residents,” said Hala Adra, Project Director at QUBE Development. “As a developer, we are committed to creating spaces that honour the nation’s identity through thoughtful design that integrate the essence of Emirati architectural heritage into modern living spaces.”

As Business Bay continues to be one of Dubai’s most desirable locations for high net worth residents, ELIRE represents a rare opportunity to experience the intersection of heritage, culture and modern luxury living. With National Day serving as a reminder of the UAE’s rich traditions, ELIRE Managed By LUX* embodies a living space that honours the past while looking confidently to the future.

Press contact:

Selena Abu-Ras, Senior Account Executive, selena@bacchus.agency - +971 55 294 2208

About QUBE Development:

QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces. Standing on the 30-year legacy of experience and excellence, QUBE is dedicated to transforming living spaces in the UAE by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities. Each residence fosters distinctive communities, ensuring every space creates lasting value for customers while offering a harmonious blend of functionality and innovative design that elevates modern living and exceeds expectations.

As a sustainable and community-focused developer, QUBE Development aims to set the benchmark for real estate development by creating the foundation for generational wealth for its customers. The company prioritizes durability, reliability, sustainability, and quality in every project. Expanding its portfolio throughout the UAE, QUBE Development responds swiftly to the evolving market demands, maintaining a commitment to providing the highest quality builds through collaborations with world-renowned architects and dedicated contractors to ensure meticulous attention to design and construction.