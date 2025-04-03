DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Gears, a leading provider of HiTrust r2 Certified Agentic AI Platform announced its participation in the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2025, taking place April 7- 8th in Dubai, UAE. The company will showcase its latest innovations in AI Middleware that have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

"Our participation at the Gartner Security Summit in Dubai underscores the regions commitment to adopting Agentic AI platforms that are anchored on a strong security foundation," said Mamoon Yunus, CEO of Quantum Gears. "Our agentic platform –already deployed and optimizing mission critical workflows in highly regulated industries – satisfies all 276 r2 control requirements, including the 51 new AI risk management factor control requirements. Enterprise customers in the region can rest easy knowing that their deployed Agentic workflows meet the highest standards of security, compliance, and privacy."

Join us at Booth 108 at the summit to explore how our innovative solutions enable enterprises in the GCC region to navigate the complexities of AI integration while upholding security and ethical standards. The company product leaders will be available to connect with security professionals, provide live demonstrations, and discuss how we can empower enterprises to unlock the maximum potential of advanced AI tools—securely, effectively, and responsibly.

About the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit

Gartner on-site experts will provide insights on cybersecurity, cloud security, privacy, risk management and advanced threat detection at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit, taking place April 7 – 8 in Dubai, UA, June 9 – 11, In National Habor, MD, August 5 – 6 in São Paulo, September 22 - 24 in London, and July 23 - 25 in Tokyo. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerSRM.

About Quantum Gears

Quantum Gears is a company that specializes in using agentic systems to optimize enterprise workflows. By leveraging its GenAI and API products, which are fundamental for building enterprise-grade agents, Quantum Gears applies its extensive domain knowledge in healthcare, finance, and the public sector to deliver effective solutions for real-world business challenges and business workflows. Quantum Gears' suite of products provides unique solutions that allow enterprises to reinvent themselves with GenAI.

