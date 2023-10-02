Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) and The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovations of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony took place on Sunday, October 1st at the QRDI Council; the signing agreement was attended by esteemed dignitaries from both parties.



Eng Omar A. Al-Ansari, Secretary General of The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, signed an MoU with H.E. BUZRUKXONOV Sarvarxon Munavarxonovich, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovations of the Republic of Uzbekistan.



This MoU shows the commitment of both parties to establish a collaborative framework that facilitates official discussions, strengthening their ties and promoting the exchange of ideas, experts, and research innovations. The partnership aims to support cooperative activities in all fields of Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI).



The QRDI Council is optimistic about the groundbreaking collaboration established by the MoU.



The Council believes this agreement marks a pivotal moment in pursuing innovation and excellence in research and development. The QRDI Council is eager to forge a dynamic partnership with their esteemed counterparts in Uzbekistan. They emphasized the commitment of both parties to drive progress, share a wealth of expertise, and achieve meaningful advancements together. This collaboration is expected to invigorate the RDI ecosystem in Qatar and usher in an era of transformative innovation. This MoU marks a significant milestone in enhancing research and innovation capabilities in Qatar and Uzbekistan. It serves as a testament to the commitment of both parties to advancing science, technology, and innovation for the betterment of society.



The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan underscored the profound significance of the partnership. The Ministry highlighted that the collaboration with the QRDI Council is a resounding testament to their unwavering dedication to fostering innovation and fueling scientific growth. The MoU is seen as representing an auspicious gateway to a new era of cooperation. The Ministry emphasized the potential for both parties to synergistically harness their collective strengths to confront global challenges head-on and catalyze tangible positive change on a global scale. The key areas of focus encompass cross-promotion of innovative programs to encourage innovative business participation, facilitation of research funding collaboration to bolster cooperation among scientists in priority areas, active participation in respective RDI conferences and events, including the 2024 QRDI Summit, and collaboration in knowledge exchange and expertise sharing through initiatives such as knowledge exchange trips, webinars, and workshops, all aimed at nurturing their respective innovation ecosystems.



About QRDI Council

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia, and industry, to transform Qatar’s social and economic future. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities and industry experts.



