Doha: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has launched the Rising Innovators Award, an initiative aimed at empowering undergraduate and graduate students and inspiring the next generation of innovators. This new award provides students with a platform to showcase their pioneering ideas and solutions, positioning them for global recognition. The award underscores QRDI Council’s commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing emerging talent in Qatar’s rapidly evolving research, development, and innovation (RDI) ecosystem.

Shortlisted projects will be invited to present their ideas at the QRDI pavilion during the highly anticipated Web Summit Doha 2025. At this prestigious event, they will have the opportunity to deliver live presentations to an esteemed jury composed of industry experts, investors, and QRDI leadership.

“The Rising Innovators Award serves as a critical platform for empowering young innovators to transform their ideas into tangible solutions that address pressing global challenges,” said Nuha Al-Okka, Program Manager at QRDI Council. “By providing students with the opportunity to present their innovative projects on a global stage, QRDI Council is helping create a culture of creativity and problem-solving, propelling Qatar as a leader in innovation and RDI.”

The initial stages of the Rising Innovators Award invited undergraduate and graduate students across Qatar to submit their innovative projects or products through the QRDI portal . Each submission should have included a project overview, its potential impact, and a short video pitch. A distinguished panel of experts from QRDI Council, along with other national entities, will assess the current submissions based on key criteria including innovation, feasibility, scalability, and societal impact. From these evaluations, five standout projects will be shortlisted.

The shortlisted projects will be announced on the 18th February 2025.

The top three winning projects will receive the Rising Innovators Award, with exciting prizes and invaluable opportunities for collaboration and training to accelerate their solutions toward real-world impact.

