Dubai: Furthering its commitment to empowering women through sports, the international e-commerce based direct selling company, QNET, recently announced its sponsorship of one of Turkey’s top volleyball clubs, the Galatasaray Women's Volleyball Team.

This new partnership will see QNET’s logo featured prominently on the lower back of the players' jerseys in matches played in the Misli.com Sultans League for the 2021-2022 season. The Sultans League is the highest professional women's volleyball league in Turkey and is considered one of the world's best professional women's volleyball leagues.

Cem Geyik, QNET’s Regional General Manager for the Turkey, Russia, and CIS region said he is very proud of this partnership because women’s volleyball is a symbol of great strength in Turkey as one of the most followed team sports in the country. “Women’s volleyball has seen a dramatic rise in Turkey in the last two decades. For young girls who are talented and interested in sports, volleyball is one of the best options to pursue their dreams. Women are underrepresented in sports leadership, and we want to do more to create awareness and encourage young girls to pursue sports. We are very proud to support the Galatasaray Women’s volleyball team. They are a role model to young girls,” he added.

Burak Elmas, President of Galatasaray Sports Club, said, "We are delighted to forge a mutual relationship between Galatasaray, Turkey's leading sports club, and QNET, one of the rising players in the direct sales industry in Turkey. I look forward to seeing the QNET brand on the back of our players’ jerseys. I would also like to thank everyone who made this sponsorship a success and shared the vision of our club."

Shining a spotlight on women athletes

This new sponsorship is part of QNET’s ongoing efforts to support more women in sports. QNET signed up to be the first-ever sleeve sponsor of Manchester City Women's Football Club. In 2015, QNET partnered with tennis star Martina Hingis, the youngest player ever to rank number 1 in the world and 5-time Grand Slam Champion, to be QNET's brand ambassador. In 2018, QNET sponsored Arunima Sinha, the first female amputee in the world to scale Mount Everest, supporting her successful mission to scale Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

In 2019, QNET’s CSR arm RYTHM Foundation supported India’s Usha School of Athletics in their quest to develop young female talent from rural areas to become Olympians. Through this programme, five talented female athletes were identified, and the Foundation took care of all their expenses including education, food, accommodation, sports kits, travel, medical care, training equipment and various other miscellaneous expenses. The aim was to take away the financial burden from the athletes and the school so that they can focus 100% on developing their talent.

"Direct selling is a gender-neutral platform that has always provided men and women with a level playing field. It is no wonder that 80% of direct selling professionals around the world are women. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Breaking the Bias’. We are proud to stand by this theme by supporting more female centric projects, "says Malou Caluza, who is also QNET’s first female CEO.

Empowering women through sports, direct selling, and more

In addition to empowering women through QNET’s business opportunity and supporting women in sports, QNET’s corporate foundation has been involved in funding projects in different parts of the world that help with economic empowerment of women in rural communities.

Most recently, in December 2021, a 3-year programme supported by RYTHM Foundation, the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of QNET won a silver award at India’s CSR Times annual awards in the Livelihood category. The winning project, titled Economic Empowerment of Women in Eastern India through Microenterprises, began in 2018 in a partnership with the Parinaama Development Foundation. Through their collaborative efforts, the organizations have helped almost 10,000 women in rural Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha by helping them set up their own microenterprises to economic independence.

"QNET believes that ensuring equal opportunities to men and women at all levels benefits society as a whole," said Malou Caluza. "When we give girls and young women the encouragement and tools to help them realize their potential, we empower them to bring about last changing in their communities for the long term".

-Ends-

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others. QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For further information on QNET, visit www.qnet.net.

For media queries, please contact

Pradyuth Ramkishore

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

pradyuth@watermelonme.com