Building on innovations introduced at Qlik Connect® 2026, Qlik helps Snowflake customers bring more enterprise data into Snowflake in real time, extend Snowflake and Snowflake Cortex AI workflows with governed enterprise context, and connect analytics to governed action.



Key takeaways:



• Bring more enterprise data into Snowflake in real time: Qlik helps customers move data from SAP, mainframe, SaaS, databases, and streaming environments into Snowflake with speed and scale.



• Extend Snowflake and Snowflake Cortex AI workflows with governed enterprise context: Qlik helps customers connect Snowflake data with governed data products, lineage, quality signals, and business context, including relevant context that may sit outside Snowflake.



• Connect insight to governed action: Qlik extends Snowflake investments with analytics, open agent interoperability, and workflow activation so teams can move from data to insight to action more effectively.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Qlik® today announced expanded ways for Snowflake customers to bring real-time enterprise data, governed business context, and open agentic capabilities into Snowflake-centered AI and analytics initiatives. Timed for Snowflake Summit 26, the announcement builds on innovations introduced at Qlik Connect 2026 and highlights how Qlik complements Snowflake by helping joint customers connect more enterprise data to downstream analytics and AI.



As organizations push beyond AI pilots, many are finding that the bottleneck is not model access. The harder challenge is connecting current enterprise data, preserving business meaning, and governing how AI insights are used across real workflows without adding more lock-in, cost opacity, or operational risk.



Qlik helps address that need by moving enterprise data into Snowflake in real time, shaping reusable governed data products, and extending analytics and AI workflows with governed context from systems and data sources that may sit beyond Snowflake. As a Snowflake Elite Technology Partner, Qlik brings together data integration, data quality, analytics, and open agent interoperability in a way that helps joint customers accelerate AI value while preserving trust and control.



Qlik is also introducing a Snowflake Native App for Qlik Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, connecting Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Agents to Qlik Cloud. The app lets Cortex Agents access Qlik-governed data and analytics assets directly from Snowflake workflows, including Qlik apps, KPIs, formulas, chart data and lineage, grounding natural-language exploration in Qlik’s trusted analytics engine.



“Snowflake customers do not need more AI experimentation around the edges,” said Josh Good, VP, Tech Ecosystems & Strategy at Qlik. “They need a practical way to get more value from Snowflake by bringing in more enterprise data, preserving business context, and connecting Snowflake and Cortex workflows to governed intelligence across the business. Qlik helps do that with the flexibility and control enterprises expect.”



“Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data,” said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances and Channels at Snowflake. “Qlik complements that foundation by helping joint customers connect more enterprise data and business context to Snowflake workflows, so teams can move faster from data to insight to action with the governance required at enterprise scale.”



What’s new

• Real-time enterprise data into Snowflake: Qlik supports CDC, streaming, batch, and event-driven movement from hundreds of enterprise sources into Snowflake, helping customers reduce latency and accelerate time to analytics.



• Governed data products and business context: Qlik helps customers create curated, governed, and reusable data products with lineage, quality controls, stewardship, and trust signals that improve confidence in analytics and AI-driven decisions.



• Context for Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex AI workflows: The Snowflake Native App for Qlik MCP Server connects Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Agents to Qlik Cloud, helping customers bring Qlik-governed analytics context, including relevant enterprise context that may sit outside Snowflake, into Snowflake workflows.



• An open fit with existing investments: Qlik is designed to work with the systems customers already use, helping teams extend their Snowflake environment with trusted intelligence rather than adding another stack.



Together, Qlik and Snowflake help organizations turn strong data infrastructure into more trusted, explainable, and actionable AI outcomes. That gives joint customers a more practical path to enterprise AI, especially in environments where SAP data, operational systems, documents, and real-time streams all need to work together under governance.



About Qlik

Qlik helps teams get more out of AI with data they can rely on and control. It delivers trusted data products, a powerful analytics engine, and AI agents. This helps teams reduce risk, keep operating costs in check, and scale AI responsibly as needs evolve. Used by 75% of the Fortune 500, Qlik supports customers worldwide. Qlik works with the systems and partners customers already use, so teams can stay flexible without lock-in.



Media Contact

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