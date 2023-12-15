Located in Qiddiya City, the vibrant district will be home to four dedicated esports venues that will host global events and aims to attract up to 10 million visits a year.

It will form part of the ambitious development of Qiddiya City into a global destination for entertainment, sports and culture, based on the power of play.

Riyadh - QIDDIYA CITY will be home to the world’s first mixed-use gaming and esports district that will attract gamers from across the globe and cement Saudi Arabia as the global epicentre of this dynamic sector, it was announced today.

The ambitious gaming and esports attraction will boast four dedicated esports venues and host a year-round calendar of some of the biggest esports events with a combined peak esports tournament seating capacity of 73,000 across the destination.

Qiddiya Investment Company’s Board of Directors said that one of the new venues will boast the largest indoor LED screen in any esports arena and feature 5,300 seats - making it one of the three largest esports venues in the world.

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said: "Qiddiya City is proud to be home to this innovative gaming and esports district, set to offer a unique, engaging, gamified experience to both its visitors and residents.”

The district will host the world’s elite esports clubs, not just during tournaments but on a full-time basis. It will invest in developing innovative facilities that up to 25 esports clubs will be able to call home at any time as they live, train and compete.

Leaders from the gaming and esports industry will also be welcomed to Qiddiya City, which will house the regional headquarters of more than 30 leading video game companies.

The pioneering Gaming & Esports District will cover more than 500,000 square meters, which in addition to gaming spaces, will include 100,000 square metres of retail, dining and entertainment venues.

It will become the place for gamers from all walks of life to live, work and play, with gaming-themed apartments and hotels.

The district is a core pillar of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to make Saudi Arabia, a country where two-thirds of the population are gaming enthusiasts, the centre of global gaming and esports by 2030.

The announcement comes just days after the unveiling of a new vision for Qiddiya: a unique concept focused on the power of play. Qiddiya City will offer unrivalled experiences across entertainment, sports, and culture with more attractions to be announced soon.