The company remains the only insurer featured in the prestigious ranking

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Insurance (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has retained its position among Qatar’s strongest brands, once again securing a place in Brand Finance’s 2026 ranking of the Top 10 Most Valuable and Strongest Qatari Brands. QIC also remains the only insurer included in this prestigious ranking, further reinforcing its leadership position within the industry.

Brand Finance has upgraded QIC’s brand rating to AA- up from A- in the previous year’s report, reflecting the company’s sustained growth and strong performance over the past 12 months. The global brand valuation consultancy attributed this improvement to QIC’s strong underwriting performance, disciplined portfolio management, growth across its core regional and international markets, as well as its continued focus on digital innovation and ESG leadership.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “We are proud to be recognised once again among Qatar’s top 10 strongest and most valuable brands. This achievement underscores QIC’s pivotal role within the national economy and reflects our success in reinforcing our position as a national champion that combines growth and digital innovation with a transformative approach to ESG leadership.”

Al Mannai added: “Since its founding in 1964, QIC has built an enduring legacy of trust and credibility, establishing itself as one of the most deeply rooted and widely respected brands across all segments of society in Qatar, and among the most trusted entities across the broader region. Building on this legacy, QIC remains committed to being a model national company that places customers and their experiences at the centre of everything it does, while continuously investing in best-in-class digital services and innovative insurance solutions that enable our customers to live with greater confidence and peace of mind.”

Brand Finance rankings are published annually and highlight the strongest brands across regions and global markets. The rankings are based on a comprehensive analytical framework that assesses financial performance, sustainability, market impact, as well as stakeholder perceptions and customer behaviour toward brands.

Earlier this year, QIC was named “Insurer of the Year” in the region at the MENA II Awards. The company was also awarded “Motor Insurer of the Year” in the region, and “Insurer of the Year” in Qatar for the fifth consecutive year. In addition, QIC was recognised as “Digital Insurer of the Year in Qatar” and received the “Best Insurance App in Qatar” title at The Asset Triple A Digital Finance Awards.

For more information about QIC, please visit qic.online