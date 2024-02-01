Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), has been named Qatar Insurer of The Year for the third consecutive year at the prestigious MENA IR Awards 2024.



QIC’s recognition took place at the program’s annual awards ceremony held last week in Dubai and attended by senior representatives of regional and global insurers, rating agencies, and auditors.

This prestigious accolade comes in recognition of QIC’s exceptional performance at the levels of product digitization and customer service excellence over the past 12 months, offering customers the best coverage options and the unique ability to be in full control of all their insurance needs. The company has succeeded to cement its market leadership in providing the best online insurance services to retail customers, namely with the launch of the fastest digital service to get visitors' mandatory health policies earlier in 2023, shortly after the introduction of this new travel requirement in Qatar. QIC has also succeeded to extend its branches’ network in the country and be closer to further customer segments across Qatar, in addition to reducing the turnaround time for completing different transactions from onboarding to policy management and claims.

Commenting on the new award, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer of QIC Group, said: “Winning this prestigious accolade for the third year in a row is a strong testament to QIC’s success in maintaining its leadership position, while meeting all our customers’ needs by continuously offering exclusive insurance products, effective customer services, and the fastest and most effective digital services in Qatar. This award also reflects our customers’ trust in the solutions we provide them to make their lives safer and worry-free, and this is per se a major incentive for us to keep offering the best to all our customers in Qatar, the region and beyond.”

The MENA IR Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes and rewards the leading insurers, reinsurers, and insurance brokers within the wider MENA region. The program sheds light on innovators, creative minds, and customer care professionals who have outperformed their competitors and demonstrated the highest levels of excellence across all parts of the region every year.

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 8 billion.