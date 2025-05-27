Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has introduced its new personal cyber insurance, an innovative coverage designed to protect individuals from cyber risks, ensuring they can navigate their digital lives with extra confidence.

QIC’s new personal cyber insurance is the first in Qatar to offer individuals a comprehensive financial protection against the cyber risks of daily online life, including those occurring while shopping online and using connected devices.

With a QIC personal cyber insurance policy in hand, individuals in Qatar can now fulfill their digital needs worry-free knowing they are protected against financial losses from cyberattacks, online shopping fraud, credit card fraud, phishing scams, cyber extortion threats, identity theft, and cyber damage to their connected devices and wearables. In the event of a covered cyberattack, the insured person will benefit from financial support to restore or retrieve their digital systems and data. The policy also covers theft of funds, and ransom payments in the case of cyber extortion, ensuring that customers have the backing they need to recover without bearing the financial burden alone.

Commenting on the new product, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: "Qatar is one of the most connected countries in the world, with one of the highest internet penetration rates. People rely heavily on the internet for their daily needs, which can increase their exposure to cyber threats and risks, sometimes leading to significant financial losses. As Qatar’s leading insurer, our responsibility is to empower everyone to navigate the digital world with confidence, staying protected while enjoying the convenience of a networked life."

Al Mannai added: "In line with the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030 and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, QIC is proud to be the first insurer to introduce this groundbreaking personal cyber insurance in the country. As Qatar continues its digitalization at all levels, we are confident that this new product will enhance the confidence with which people in Qatar go online, ensuring our community stays protected while engaging with an increasingly connected world.”

QIC’s new personal cyber insurance is exclusively available to QIC customers as an add-on coverage to home contents insurance, comprehensive car insurance, and travel insurance for QAR 100 per year. To learn more about coverage limits and policy terms, visit qic.online.