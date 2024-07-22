Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the launch of Request to Pay feature on its Fawran instant payment service, available through the QIB Mobile App. Reinforcing QIB's commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions, this innovative feature further streamlines the payment process and increases customer convenience.

The Fawran Request to Pay service enables customers to request a payment from a registered Fawran user instantly through the QIB Mobile App. By simply entering the payer's alias and the amount needed, the request is sent via Fawran to the payer in any bank in Qatar. Once the payer approves, the transfer is executed instantly, ensuring a smooth and efficient transaction.

As part of QIB’s efforts to align with Qatar’s Third Financial Sector Strategy, the Request to Pay feature enhances the payment and transfer processes by integrating advanced security protocols and improving accessibility. This strategic initiative supports Qatar's vision of becoming a leader in secure digital banking and financial services, enabling customers to manage their finances more effectively with a streamlined payment request and receipt process.

“FAWRAN”, which means instantly in Arabic, streamlines the payment and transfer process for new and existing customers. It uses alternative identifiers for account details, empowering customers to instantly send and receive funds without the need for inputting traditional beneficiary details making the process fast and easy. By facilitating instant transfers, “FAWRAN” offers a rapid and secure electronic payment solution, accessible 24/7.

The “FAWRAN” system ensures security, safety, and speed throughout the local transfer process, crediting the beneficiary’s account within seconds. The service allows customers to transfer up to QAR 50,000 per transaction. “FAWRAN” also offers customers the options to manage the linkage of Alias names to their desired accounts and track their transactions through its payment history.

Commenting on the launch of the new feature, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to launch the Request to Pay feature, yet another useful feature in our continuous quest to enhance customer convenience. This new addition empowers our customers, affirming our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet their evolving financial needs and offer them speed, convenience and more control and flexibility.”

Available on App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. In addition, QIB customers can open a new account, instantly get personal financing, or Credit Card, and open additional accounts via the QIB Mobile App.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-Fawran