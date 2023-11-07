Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the expansion of its Direct Remit Service to the United Kingdom. This strategic move reflects QIB's ongoing commitment to elevating and diversifying its money transfer services, to meet the growing needs of its customers.

Following the success of the Direct Remit launches in India, Pakistan, Jordan, the Philippines and Egypt, QIB has collaborated with Standard Chartered Bank, a renowned and leading bank in the UK and across the globe, to include UK in its expanding list of countries within the QIB Direct Remit network, with plans to include more countries in the future.

Initiating a money transfer is now even easier for customers using the QIB Mobile App. Customers can enjoy real time money transfer to UK using Direct Remit service under the QIB Mobile App. By logging in, selecting the destination, and adding the recipient details, customers can enjoy instant transactions with competitive exchange rates to the beneficiary's bank. The submitted transaction can be tracked at any time, from anywhere and customers receive instant updates on the status of their transactions via SMS.

QIB's Direct Remit platform is designed to empower customers with efficient and secure money remittance services. This expansion aligns with QIB's digital transformation strategy, putting user convenience and satisfaction at the forefront of its mission.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, commented on this significant milestone, stating, "Incorporating the United Kingdom into our Direct Remit services via the QIB Mobile App is a testament to our commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and efficient banking experience for all our customers. We are dedicated to solidifying our position as a leader in digital banking through continuous innovation and a customer-centric approach. Our customers can trust us to explore new opportunities continually, expanding the reach and value of our services."

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN. The app offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, enabling them to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. Additionally, QIB customers can open a new account and instantly get personal financing and credit cards through the app.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-directremit