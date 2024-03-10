Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announced the operating hours of its branches during the Holy Month of Ramadan, ensuring accessibility to banking services for customers throughout the month.

QIB's mall branches located at Al Gharafa (Q. Mall), Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, Tawar Mall, Place Vendôme Mall, City Centre, and Dar Al Salam will be open from Saturday to Thursday, with morning hours from 10:00am to 2:30pm and evening hours from 8:30pm to 11:30pm. On Fridays, these branches will operate solely during the evening hours from 8:30pm to 11:30pm.

For other branches, including Corporate Branch at Grand Hamad Street, Al Fanar, Old Airport Street, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, C-Ring Tamayuz Center, Al Khor, Salwa Road, Ministry of Health, Msaieed, Industrial branch, Al-Shahaniya, Al Jazeera Media Network, and QatarEnergy, services will be available from Sunday to Thursday, 09:00am to 2:00pm. These branches will remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

Corporate and SME customers can visit Grand Hamad Street branch from Sunday to Thursday, 9:00am to 2:00pm, while cash and cheques transactions can be conducted at Salwa Road and Al Rayyan branches during the same times.

Additionally, service centers in C-Ring Road, Al Fanar, and the Wage Protection System (WPS) Center will be open Sunday to Thursday, 9:00am to 2:00pm, with the C-Ring Center extending its hours from 8:30pm to 11:30pm in the evenings. All service centers will be closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

QIB continues its commitment to providing banking services to both retail and corporate clients through various channels. These include Internet banking platforms, the QIB Mobile App, and QIB Lite App, as well as through the call centers at 4444 8444, ATMs, and Cash Deposit machines.

For more information, please visit: https://qib.com.qa/en-Ramadan-hours