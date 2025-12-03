Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the grand winners of its 2025 International Spend Campaign, recognizing QIB Mastercard Credit and Debit cardholders who qualified during the campaign period.

The draws were conducted electronically in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and QIB officials. Four grand winners each received 1,000,000 Absher points, and a total of 60 monthly winners each received 100,000 Absher points throughout the campaign, totaling 10 million loyalty points given away to a total 64 winners

Absher Reward points can be redeemed for booking air tickets, including Qatar Airways, hotel rooms across the world, online shopping, redeem with other loyalty partners, pay for utility bills, top up for QIB Prepaid Cards and much more.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We congratulate our grand winners and all monthly winners of this year’s campaign with Mastercard. As our customers transact internationally, we remain focused on delivering market-leading rewards and seamless digital experience, ensuring greater value with every payment.”

QIB’s Absher rewards program allows customers to earn points across various banking activities, notably by using their Debit and Credit Cards. Customers can then redeem Absher points for flight tickets, hotel stays, online shopping, and e-vouchers at various partners including supermarkets, cinemas, gift shops as well as food and transport apps. Absher points can also be used to settle bills with Ooredoo, Vodafone and Kahramaa, while they can also be converted to airline loyalty programs including Qatar Airways Avios.

QIB’s longstanding partnership with Mastercard continues to bring customers enhanced value, security, and convenience. Together, both organizations remain committed to delivering innovative payment solutions that elevate the international spending experience and reward customers with greater benefits every day.

Customers can apply for QIB Credit Cards instantly through the QIB Mobile App.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-mcsummeroffer.