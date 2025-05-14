Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and a Heads of Terms (HOT) with Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL). The signings, which mark a significant step in advancing trade, investment, and financial collaboration between Qatar and Hong Kong, took place during the visit of the business delegation from Hong Kong and Mainland China led by Mr. John Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, to Doha on 11-12 May 2025.

The MOU with HKTDC establishes a framework of cooperation to share sector-specific insights and facilitate market access for businesses from both regions. The two parties will also collaborate in organising and supporting trade-related events such as forums and exhibitions, as well as cross-promote initiatives through their digital platforms. The agreement also includes provisions to promote Qatar’s services internationally via HKTDC’s platforms and provide regulatory guidance to Hong Kong companies entering the Qatari market through the QFC.

The HOT with HSIL outlines joint efforts to increase market presence through stakeholder engagement and by leveraging each party’s network and platforms. It includes cooperation on potential events and workshops, public education on capital markets, and data exchange. Additionally, the two parties will explore the feasibility of developing and promoting financial indices aligned with their strategic goals.

Commenting on the agreements, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “These partnerships with HKTDC and HSIL mark an important milestone in our efforts to deepen strategic ties with Hong Kong and enhance Qatar’s global connectivity. By fostering greater collaboration in trade, investment, and capital markets development, we are creating new pathways for growth and innovation that benefit both economies. We look forward to working closely with our new partners to unlock fresh opportunities for businesses on both sides.”

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Peter Lam Kin-ngok, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said: “With closer ties established through the signing of MoUs, I believe there will be plenty of room to collaborate between our delegates and the Qatar Financial Centre community.” His remarks reflect HKTDC’s commitment to facilitating deeper economic engagement and creating mutually beneficial opportunities for businesses in both regions.

These agreements underscore QFC’s commitment to expanding Qatar’s global reach and strengthening its position as a hub for capital markets and international business. They also reflect the shared vision of Qatar and Hong Kong to foster long-term collaboration, paving the way for new investment and business opportunities between the two regions.

