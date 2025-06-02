DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) have officially launched the ESG Guidance Manual for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar during a high-level event titled “ESG for Qatar’s Business Leaders” held at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Doha.

Organized by GORD in collaboration with QDB, the event convened senior executives, sustainability experts, and policymakers to explore the strategic importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) integration and to unveil QDB’s newly developed manual. The event also welcomed senior representatives from Qatar’s leading financial institutions, including the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

Jointly developed by QDB and GORD, the ESG Guidance Manual offers a practical and scalable roadmap tailored to help SMEs embed ESG principles into their core business operations. The manual aims to align SMEs with the Qatar National Vision 2030, enhance their sustainability performance, and help them navigate evolving global regulatory requirements.

Drawing on GORD’s technical expertise and leadership in sustainability, the manual serves as both a strategic enabler and a compliance toolkit, equipping businesses to transition toward a low-carbon, resilient economy.

During the launch, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, stated, “The ESG Guidance Manual reflects Qatar’s proactive commitment to empowering its SME sector to adapt to the evolving global ESG landscape. This initiative not only enhances the global competitiveness of Qatari SMEs in carbon-conscious markets but also reinforces their contribution to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and broader international climate objectives.”

Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, Executive Director of SME Development of QDB, added, “At Qatar Development Bank, we remain committed to strengthening the SME ecosystem, recognizing its vital role as a driver of economic growth and diversification. In today’s interconnected global economy, ESG principles are no longer optional — they are fundamental to building resilience and unlocking new opportunities. Through this manual, developed in collaboration with GORD, we are equipping our SMEs with the tools to adapt, grow, and shape a sustainable future for Qatar.”

Following the official launch, the event featured a series of technical sessions that offered participants in-depth insights into ESG fundamentals and regulatory developments. Discussions covered upcoming QCB guidelines, the implications of QSE’s adoption of the IFRS S1/S2 standards, and how ESG ratings influence investment and financing decisions. Experts also addressed the role of digital solutions in streamlining ESG reporting and management.

The sessions further explored strategies for embedding ESG into corporate decision-making and managing associated risks. The day concluded with a high-level panel discussion featuring leading experts and business leaders, emphasizing ESG as a strategic imperative and showcasing real-world examples of ESG-led business transformation and long-term value creation.

About GORD

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is an RDI entity recognized among leading organizations in the global sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations. The organization’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination, 3D prototyping and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ABOUT QDB:

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) – established in 1997 as the Qatar Industrial Development Bank – is a 100% government-owned developmental organization. Its primary aim is to develop investments within local industries, thereby accelerating growth and economic diversification in Qatar through support for the private sector. QDB aims to promote entrepreneurship spirit within the private sector in Qatar through providing the necessary services that shall ease the growth, development, and diversification of this sector. In doing so, QDB offers access to information, incubation, and capabilities to SMEs, in addition to access to capital through direct and indirect financial services, investment and access to local markets, and access to international markets for Qatari exporters through export insurance and funding services.