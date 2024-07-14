Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the opening of registration for the sixth edition of the ‘My Career - My Future’ program for 2024 scheduled to take place from 4 to 8 August.

Held exclusively in Arabic, the program aims to provide high school students from grades 10 to 12 with an opportunity to experience real work environments across various sectors in the country, including Medicine, Media and Communications, Telecommunications, Business, Financial Services, Tourism, Engineering, Technology, Humanitarian and Social Work, and more, to help guide them make informed academic and career decisions, explore possible future careers, and develop their potential areas of interest.

Saad Al-Kharji, Career Programs and Services Manager at QCDC, expressed his high expectations for the program's fifth edition: "We place great importance on experiential learning and practical exposure due to the opportunities they provide for our high school students. These programs highlight key economic sectors and career paths, aligning with the country's sustainable development goals and ensuring fulfilling career lives for students.”

Al-Kharji added, “Over the years, we have seen how 'My Career - My Future' empowers students to become self-reliant, ask critical questions about their academic paths, and gain essential transferable skills. We aim for this year's edition to further equip Qatar's youth as they strive towards their optimal career futures."

Students who successfully complete the internship will receive participation certificates indicating the number of hours they spent in the participating institutions.

Interested students can register for the program through www.qcdc.org.qa and choose the institutions they wish to join. After completing the registration process, participants will receive a confirmation email and payment instructions.

About Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

