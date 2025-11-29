Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Permanent Committee for Managing Visitor Entry, has announced updates to the “Hayya” GCC Residents Visa (A2). The new features are designed to make travel to Qatar smoother and more convenient during a season rich in international sporting, cultural, and entertainment events.

The updates, which will take effect on 30 November 2025, allows visitors from GCC countries to stay in Qatar for up to two months and offers multiple-entry access. These enhancements are designed to make it easier for visitors to attend a variety of events throughout the season and enjoy a seamless entry experience across all points of arrival.

These updates come at a key moment as Qatar prepares to welcome regional visitors for the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup alongside a packed events calendar. The new visa features allow GCC residents to move in and out of the country with ease, enabling fans to attend matches and enjoy Qatar’s broader cultural and entertainment offerings. Through the Hayya Platform, Qatar continues to ensure a smooth arrival experience and strong operational readiness for the tournament and other major events during peak periods.

Commenting on the new updates, Mr. Saeed Al Kuwari, Director of Hayya, said: “These measures go beyond simple procedural changes. They reflect Qatar Tourism’s broader vision to strengthen the country’s openness to the region, facilitate visitor movement during major sports and cultural events, increase arrivals, and enhance tourism’s contribution to the national economy. They also reinforce Qatar’s position as a leading regional destination for tourism and international events.”

Hayya offers five distinct visa categories: the Tourist Visa (A1), GCC Resident Visa (A2), Visa with ETA (A3), Companion of GCC Citizen Visa (A4), and the Visa-Free for US Citizens (F1). By making entry seamless for GCC residents, Qatar Tourism is enabling more visitors from neighbouring countries to enjoy the season’s events, strengthening Qatar’s global tourism profile, and supporting economic growth.

Operated by Qatar Tourism, Hayya serves as Qatar’s official e-visa digital platform. As Qatar’s central digital gateway, Hayya streamlines access to the country through integrated visa processing and event access, all within a single, user-friendly interface.

The platform is designed to facilitate e-visa services while integrating events, domestic tourism, transport, lifestyle experiences, and everyday services into one unified solution for living, traveling, and connecting.

Beyond enabling smooth entry via airports and land borders, it encourages visitors to explore Qatar’s cultural landmarks, natural attractions, and vibrant year-round events. The platform also supports major events by delivering tailored digital solutions for organisers, delegates, and attendees.

The “Hayya” Contact Center offers round-the-clock support in Arabic, English, Tagalog, Urdu, and Hindi. Applicants can reach the center via email, or by calling 2022 from within Qatar or +974 4441 2022 from abroad.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism's Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

