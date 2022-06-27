Qatar Tourism’s (QT) latest and largest promotional campaign, Experience a World Beyond, recently bagged the Adobe Experience Maker Award. The award in the Orchestrator category recognises QT for its work in aligning customer journeys across multiple channels, geographies, or platforms to deliver the most cohesive customer experience.

At its launch in November of last year, the Experience a World Beyond campaign featured customised digital experiences, including a responsive website, mobile app, personalised campaign programs, and marketing automation initiatives. It targeted 17 of the country’s top visitor source markets in six languages using TV advertisements, out-of-home advertising, and social platforms. This was complemented by the VisitQatar app which featured 360-degree virtual tours and an interactive map to create an immersive customer experience.

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism commented, “We’re very pleased to receive an award that recognises the complexities involved in delivering such an integrated and multi-channel global campaign. Leveraging Adobe’s suite of solutions not only allowed us to create an innovative promotional campaign, it helped us reach more than 400 million people. As one of the region’s fastest growing tourist destinations, we appreciate the power of digital transformation and look forward to engaging with our audiences through more personalised, data-driven experiences.”

The campaign was seen across out-of-home advertising, broadcast, print and digital channels across major cities in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Turkey and the United States. The campaign was also promoted across social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube. The campaign’s CGI-animated characters introduce travellers to destinations in Qatar and guide them through up to 11 tailored user journeys based on interests. To date, QT has gained more than 2 billion impressions, over 600 million video views, and over 100,000 new leads.

By 2030, Qatar Tourism’s aim is to attract 6 million visitors and grow the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP to 10%.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa