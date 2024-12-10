A Qatari delegation, led by representatives from Qatar Tourism and the Ministry of Interior, including members from the Permanent Committee for the Management of Maritime Ports and Immigration, Mwani, and the General Authority of Customs, recently concluded a visit to the Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat, held from 27 to 28 November.

Facilitated through the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman, the delegation engaged in high-level meetings with senior Omani officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Transportation, the Royal Oman Police, the Port Operator (Asyad), and the Coast Guard from the Port Security Department. These discussions provided a platform to explore avenues for cooperation, exchange best practices in logistics and port management, and address strategies for enhancing the cruise tourism experience.

Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, commented on the visit: “Visiting Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat enabled us to engage with our Omani counterparts and thoroughly exchange knowledge across key operational areas, including immigration and customs procedures, terminal logistics, and passenger services. By sharing expertise and aligning on best practices, we are furthering our commitment to enhancing the cruise experience in Qatar and fostering meaningful collaboration within the region to drive sustainable growth in the cruise tourism sector.”

During discussions, the delegation covered key operational areas during their meetings, including immigration and customs procedures, terminal operations and logistics, and the roles and responsibilities of tour operators and ship agents. Discussions also covered methods to strengthen collaborations, reinforce bilateral ties and enhance the cruise sector in both countries.

Qatar’s cruise sector has become a crucial component of Qatar Tourism’s strategy, consistently achieving robust growth rates in recent years. During the 2024-2025 season alone, Doha Port is scheduled to welcome more than 90 cruise ships. Qatar Tourism plans to continue to strengthen its collaborations with international cruise lines and ports, vital for driving further growth in Qatar’s the tourism sector and contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification efforts.

-Ends-

