The Qatar Tourism Awards is an initiative by Qatar Tourism, developed in partnership with World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism). The initiative, which was launched last year, aims to recognise businesses and individuals in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Qatar, for their significant contributions to service excellence. Qatar Tourism held a Press Conference on June 9 to announce the second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards 2024 at Rixos Premium Hotel, Qetifan North Island. The application portal launched on June 9, and the deadline for applications submission is 8 August 2024.

At the Press Conference, Omar Al Jaber, Acting Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “I am pleased to announce the opening for submissions for the second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards 2024, and I would like to take this opportunity to invite all companies, individuals, entrepreneurs in the sector, tourist attractions owners, workers, influencers in the tourism sector and every entity that promotes tourism in Qatar, whether directed to local or international audience, to apply for these awards. With the 2024 edition of the Qatar Tourism Award, we intend to celebrate the country’s vision for sustainable development, by promoting cultural heritage and encouraging cooperation between the public and private sectors promoting tourism offerings."

Mr. Omar Al Jaber added: “Through the Qatar Tourism Awards, we at Qatar Tourism seek to carry out our mission in leading tourism in the State of Qatar by enhancing standards of excellence and motivating all sectors of the industry. We encourage the spirit of innovation, excellence and healthy competition which ultimately leads to elevating the quality of tourism services and experiences across the tourism industry.”

Mr. Jaime I. Mayaki, Director of Technical Cooperation and Silk Road, UN Tourism said: “Now in its second edition, and under the transformative leadership of Qatar Tourism, the Qatar Tourism Awards aim to highlight the exceptional talents and visionary leaders who are driving their country forward. This prestigious initiative rapidly evolving into a major brand in its own right, is emblematic of Qatar's unwavering dedication to nurturing a culture committed to excellence and innovation. By recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements across diverse areas in Qatar's tourism sector, the Awards not only praise the work of individuals and organizations but also inspire future generations in Qatar to strive for higher standards.”

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar Tourism is dedicated to developing the tourism industry and bolstering the country’s economy through its commitment to Service Excellence. As a result, Qatar Tourism believes that recognising and celebrating businesses which contribute to the success of the tourism industry is integral to continue Qatar’s unique visitor’s experience.

Qatar Tourism Awards emphasizes integrity, performance, and innovation. It spotlights individuals and businesses that continually show outstanding results in the competitive marketplace. This year commemorates the second Qatar Tourism Awards, an initiative that aims to leave a lasting imprint on the industry and enhance Qatar’s reputation as a premier, leading destination.

Submission process: Qatar Tourism Awards is open to all tourism businesses and individuals in the tourism sector. The seven main categories of the Awards include Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions and Activities, World Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership. Submissions are a simple process where the applicants need to answer 5 questions and add supporting documents. For a comprehensive entry guideline, please visit www.qatartourismawards.com, or call the dedicated hotline (106) or email us at qtawards@visitqatar.qa.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

