37 trophies won since QSI acquisition in 2011

Doha – Today, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) marks the 14th anniversary of its acquisition of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), celebrating a period of extraordinary transformation, growth, and sporting excellence that reached its greatest milestone yet with the Club’s historic UEFA Champions League 2025 triumph just weeks ago.

On Saturday, May 31st, PSG claimed the most prestigious title in European club football, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in a commanding performance in Munich. This landmark victory - the Club’s first UEFA Champions League title - ended a historic 2024–2025 season in which PSG won four major trophies: the Trophée des Champions (1-0 vs AS Monaco on January 5th at Stadium 974 in Doha), Ligue 1, which the Club won by a dominant 19-point margin, the Coupe de France (3-0 vs Reims on May 24th at the Stade de France), and finally, the Champions League itself. This season firmly established PSG among the giants of world football and marked one of the most successful campaigns in the Club’s history.

Since QSI’s investment in 2011, PSG has won an unprecedented 37 trophies, become a global force across men’s, women’s, and youth football, and evolved into a cultural and commercial icon beyond the sport itself. Other key achievements include:

Top-3 revenues in world football of €806 million (up from €101 million in 2011).

The Club has contributed over €3 billion to French public finances since 2011.

State of the art +€350 million training centre in Poissy, focus on developing local Parisian talent.

191 PSG Academies in 21 different countries.

228 million followers on social media (up from 600 thousand in 2011).

The Club continues its pursuit of greatness in the US this month, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup following their 4-0 defeat of Inter Miami on Sunday 29 June.

About Qatar Sports Investments

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) is a strategic investment group focused on world-class assets across sport, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture. Founded in 2004, QSI brings hands-on expertise, innovative capital solutions, and a long-term vision to each of its investments. Its portfolio includes the iconic football club and current European Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the global professional padel tour Premier Padel, and the historic Portuguese football club Sporting Clube de Braga (SC Braga), together with major investments in Art Basel and other leading assets. With a proven track record of transformative impact, QSI continues to shape the future of cultural and entertainment experiences worldwide. For more information, please contact: media@qsi.com.qa.