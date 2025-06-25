Doha – Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI), a national center for research and implementation under Qatar Foundation (QF), has reached a new milestone in its ongoing strategic collaboration with QF’s Pre-University Education (PUE) division by launching dynamic educational workshops and activations for primary school students.

Building on a shared vision to inspire, educate, and empower young learners in Qatar and globally in genome science, QPHI and PUE have joined their efforts to develop and implement innovative educational programs, workshops, and knowledge transfer opportunities through interactive learning methods. These initiatives aim to lay a strong foundation in Genome Science in students from an early age and aim to encourage curiosity and develop the knowledge and skills needed to drive future advancements in precision health.

The Genome Heroes game is one such impactful initiative which has been developed by the Genomics Education team at QPHI’s Qatar Genome Program with support from students across QF schools. Available in both Arabic and English, it is the first educational game in the middle east that simplified Genome Science for primary school students and the public.

QPHI and PUE are rolling out activations for the game across QF schools, giving students in grades 1 through 6 a hands-on, engaging way to explore genome science. Moreover, students can also participate in a range of other activities designed to deepen their understanding of the fundamentals of genome science.

“Our collaboration with PUE is a vital step towards creating a robust scientific foundation among young learners,” said Dr. Wadha Al Muftah, Senior Director Genome Program at QPHI. “We, along with our partners, are committed to building future leadership in science and research, and initiatives like this collaboration are essential to building national scientific capacity and driving sustainable innovation.”

Highlighting the significance of introducing school students to genome sciences, Mehdi Benchaabane, Executive Director of Qatar Foundation IB Schools, said: "This collaboration reflects our shared vision of delivering meaningful and impact-driven educational experiences that prepare students to navigate future challenges and embrace new opportunities, enabling them to contribute to a society driven by discovery and progress.

"At Qatar Foundation’s IB schools, we place strong emphasis on inquiry-based learning. We encourage students to think critically, question ideas, and apply their knowledge to real-world and scientific contexts. Genome science, as a rapidly evolving discipline, provides an ideal framework for this educational approach, sparking curiosity and inspiring learning opportunities."

Benchaabane further noted that initiatives such as the Genome Heroes game and its accompanying workshops play a vital role in strengthening students’ understanding of scientific concepts from an early age. These activities also nurture essential skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving, while helping students connect theoretical learning with practical application.

"Such initiatives represent more than an investment in education. They are a catalyst in advancing national efforts to build an economy shaped by innovation and research and reinforcing Qatar’s position as a regional and global leader in health and life sciences," he added.

The collaboration between QPHI and PUE reinforces the shared commitment of both entities to empowering students in Qatar with the knowledge and curiosity to lead in science and innovation, particularly in the rapidly expanding field of genome science.

Note: The Genome Heroes game is now available worldwide in both Arabic and English through the Apple Store and Google Play.

