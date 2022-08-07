Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has launched a new, interactive online training course – Qatar Specialist Programme - designed to enhance its global travel trade partners’ knowledge of Qatar’s diverse experiences and provide a recognised qualification for its global travel trade partners.

The advanced programme, which uses the latest methodologies in digital learning, replaces the current Tawash programme and supports Qatar’s mission to become a leader in Service Excellence. Available in 11 languages, Qatar Specialist Programme equips trade partners with the relevant support, knowledge, and tools to promote and sell Qatar internationally more effectively.

Comprising several modules, each focusing on a particular aspect of Qatar’s tourism offering, the programme allows participants flexibility, letting them complete each module at their own pace, supported by an intuitive, engaging educational tool. Features include interactive maps and knowledge check quizzes.

Leading International Markets, Philip Dickinson, said: “The Qatar Specialist Programme is another step towards supporting the global travel trade industry in working alongside Qatar Tourism to help drive significant growth in annual international visitor arrivals and welcoming six million visitors a year by 2030.”

Qatar Specialist Programme focuses on various aspects of Qatar’s tourism offering, covering history, heritage, attractions and experiences. Partners who complete the full course will receive exclusive Qatar Specialist benefits and insider tips, as well as itineraries and the latest information on accommodation and attractions.

To register for the Qatar Specialist Programme and become a Qatar Specialist, visit www.qatarspecialist.qa

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth’s population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2022 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 95 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets. Travellers set to transit through Qatar should turn one holiday into two with the world’s best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector’s exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

