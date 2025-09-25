New York – On the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have announced a landmark joint initiative to support the Syrian Arab Republic. Together QFFD and SFD are providing US$89 million in funding through UNDP to ensure the continuity of essential public services across Syria over a three-month period.

The joint funding will provide vital budgetary support enabling the payment of a portion of salaries for government employees responsible for core government functions related to the delivery of essential basic services. By maintaining these critical services, the effort aims to strengthen social protection, foster stability, and promote inclusive socio-economic recovery throughout the country.

The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, H.E. Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, stated that the grant provided by the Fund comes as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s wise leadership efforts to enhance development support for brotherly Syria. He emphasized that the Fund works hand in hand with its partners to foster growth and advance the development journey in Syria.

In this context, Mr. Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, stated: “This initiative reflects our shared vision to promote stability and build resilience for the brotherly Syrian people. We firmly believe that investing in essential public services is not only an urgent humanitarian necessity, but also a strategic long-term investment in achieving sustainable development, preserving human dignity, and laying the foundations for peace and prosperity.”

Through this support, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar reaffirm their dedication to advancing development and promoting strategic partnerships with the international community. These recovery efforts are designed to contribute to resilient governance, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable development throughout the Syrian Arab Republic.

“The Government of Syria extends its sincere appreciation to both the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development for this joint initiative, contributing to financing a portion of the salaries of civil servants. This contribution conveys a message of support from the esteemed governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.,” said H.E. Mohamad Yisr Barnieh, Minister of Finance of the Syrian Arab Republic, “This initiative aligns with the Syrian Government’s efforts to advance financial and economic reforms, reinforcing the foundations of stability and economic and social recovery in the service of the Syrian people, thereby strengthening their resilience. We also thank the United Nations Development Programme for implementing this initiative.”

Implementation of this initiative will closely align with Syria’s national priorities, laying the foundation for long-term recovery and sustainable development.

“We are grateful for the generous contributions of the Qatari and Saudi funds for development, which address the immediate needs of the Syrian population while laying the groundwork for long-term recovery and development,” said Haoliang Xu, UNDP Acting Administrator. “We remain steadfast in responding to the complex needs in Syria. The contributions we receive today will ensure the delivery of vital functions that communities rely on such as education and basic services and start to rebuild trust”.

Through this support, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar reaffirm their dedication to advancing development and promoting strategic partnerships with the international community. These recovery efforts are designed to contribute to resilient governance, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable development throughout the Syrian Arab Republic.

Media contacts:

QFFD | Maryam Al Hail| Media and Communications Officer| k.almohannadi@qatarfund.org.qa

SFD |Nawaf Alojrush | Director of Media Relations | Alojrush@sfd.gov.sa

UNDP | Noeman AlSayyad | Communication Advisor | Regional Bureau for Arab States | noeman.alsayyad@undp.org

UNDP | Dania Darwish | Communications Specialist | Syria Country Office | dania.darwish@undp.org