PUE implemented Google Gemini for education across its operations in collaboration with Advanced Business Computing unlocking new possibilities in how education is delivered and experienced.

Doha, Qatar, Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education (QF-PUE), a program which focuses on preparing students for higher education, with skills in English, math, science, and computer has integrated Google Cloud AI’s technologies, Google Gemini for Education, into its academic and operational environment in partnership with Advanced Business Computing W.L.L (ABC), one of Qatar’s top Information Technology Products and Services providers, offering enhanced teaching effectiveness and student engagement a partner of Google for Education since 2022.

The announcement was shared during the Google Cloud Summit Doha Qatar, held on May 29th, 2025, at the Qatar National Convention Center, which offered the latest trends in AI, Data Cloud, Security, and more.

The collaboration between QF’s -PUE, Google Cloud, and ABC exemplifies the potential of purposeful technology in reshaping the future of education for the future. This initiative is not only modernizing infrastructure but also driving a more intelligent, responsive, and connected academic ecosystem.

Qatar Foundation has been driving regional innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering social development and a culture of lifelong learning, and preparing the brightest minds to tackle tomorrow’s biggest challenges. The implementation of Google Gemini for Education is a testament to the success of integrating smart technology with purposeful education.

Google Gemini for Education will enhance the teaching effectiveness and elevate student engagement, opening new dimensions in how education learning is delivered and experienced using interactive, personalized, and impactful learning environments.

The global AI in education market size accounted for USD 5.18 billion in 2024, and is anticipated to hit around USD 7.05 billion by 2025, and projected to reach around USD 112.30 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 36.02% between 2025 and 2034 according to Precedence research.

In addition, ABC deployed Agentspace, a powerful AI-driven platform that is optimizing internal workflows and improving administrative collaboration. Both Google Gemini for Education, and Agentspace have allowed educators to operate more efficiently, offering more time to focus on students and strategic goals.

About Qatar Foundation

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

About Advanced Business Computing

Advanced Business Computing is one of Qatar’s top Information Technology Products and Services providers. The company partners with top vendors in the industry; in addition to this Google Cloud success, it is a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner, an Apple Authorized Reseller, a Microsoft Gold Partner, and a VMware Enterprise Solutions Provider. Highly experienced and well trusted as an IT partner in the Qatar market, ABC has built a reputation based on providing excellent products, solutions, and services, blended with exemplary customer care.