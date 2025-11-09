Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB) announced that it has won the “Best Corporate Bank in Digital Transformation in the Middle East for 2025” award from Global Finance, the prestigious international financial magazine. QDB was also named “Best Corporate Digital Bank” in Qatar, having been selected from a shortlist of six leading banks across the region. In addition, QDB received four specialized awards in Qatar, under the following categories:

“Best Integrated Corporate Banking Program,” “Best Information Security and Fraud Management,” “Best Open Banking APIs,” and “Best Bank in Digital Transformation.”

This recognition comes as part of Global Finance’s 2025 World’s Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Awards in the Middle East, announced on August 7, 2025, in partnership with Infosys. Now in its 26th year, the awards celebrate excellence across digital consumer banking, corporate and institutional banking, and Islamic digital banking categories. Winning in these categories underscores QDB’s international standing and its ability to deliver an integrated corporate banking experience built on innovation, security, and responsiveness to market needs.

Commenting on this achievement, Amna Jassim Al-Sultan, Executive Director of Digital and Technology at Qatar Development Bank, said: “We are proud of this accomplishment, which reflects our continuous efforts in digital transformation and our commitment to providing an innovative and more secure experience for our clients. Our goal is to offer the best possible support for Qatar-based companies across all categories and sectors.”

She added: “This success presents a valuable opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to harnessing modern technologies to drive national economic growth, while maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and transparency across all our initiatives.”

An Infosys judging panel oversaw the selection of winners based on professional evaluation, in addition to Global Finance’s editorial assessments for the final decisions. The evaluation criteria focused on the strength of digital strategies in attracting and serving corporate clients, effectiveness in promoting digital adoption, growth in the digital customer base, diversity of products, tangible results from digital initiatives, website design quality, and the performance and functionality of mobile applications.

QDB’s achievement reaffirms its firm commitment to digital innovation and to enhancing the services it provides to businesses and institutions. This milestone aligns with the QDB’s strategy, focused on digital transformation and developing innovative solutions that strengthen Qatar’s business ecosystem and enhance its regional and international competitiveness.

Among the Bank’s latest digital accomplishments are the launch of QDB’s Digital Portal offering a flexible and sustainable experience for managing accounts and financial operations, and the enhancement of digital security systems through advanced fraud detection and prevention technologies, ensuring the highest levels of trust and reliability. These efforts directly support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 to achieve a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

These awards stand as clear evidence of QDB’s distinguished position as one of the region’s leading development financial institutions. Through an integrated digital ecosystem that combines advanced technological solutions with a robust digital infrastructure, QDB continues to empower businesses and entrepreneurs while meeting the evolving needs of both local and regional markets.

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

