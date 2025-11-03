Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has announced the launch of the National Funding Gate (TAMKEEN), a unified digital platform for business financing in Qatar. The platform brings together the country’s leading financial institutions under one roof, offering an integrated solution that simplifies access to financing for Qatar-based companies. The initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a competitive and dynamic local business ecosystem.

The National Funding Gate (TAMKEEN) will serve as the central hub for companies seeking financing to support their growth. It digitally connects applicants with participating national banks, reducing time and effort, while enabling banks to reach a wider range of potential clients. The initiative represents a strategic partnership between QDB and key players in Qatar’s financial sector, fostering innovative financing solutions that strengthen the overall business environment.

QDB also announced the launch of the Credit Guarantee Program, a revamped version of “Al Dhameen” program, which issues guarantees to partner banks providing financing to Qatar-based companies. The program, which is now fully integrated into the National Funding Gate, encourages banks to fund local projects and businesses.

At the launch ceremony, Mr. Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi, Chief Executive Officer of QDB, emphasized the importance of this milestone.

“We are confident that this platform will mark a transformative leap in the efficiency and quality of business financing in Qatar. It stands as a model of integration and partnership between the financial sector and the business community, supporting sustainable development and economic diversification. Through this initiative, we are advancing a resilient, dynamic, and competitive knowledge-based economy led by the private sector.”

He added: “We have been working to develop the Credit Guarantee Program to support risk-sharing with partner banks. We will be allocating an initial amount of QAR 3 billion for the program. This is in response to the evolving needs of the business ecosystem and a broader range of customers, which will positively impact Qatar’s economic performance.”

The National Funding Gate (TAMKEEN) embodies a unified national vision and a coordinated effort among leading financial and governmental institutions. Its development was overseen by Qatar Development Bank, under the guidance and leadership of Qatar Central Bank, and after coordinating with partner national banks, all with the shared goal of supporting the private sector and expanding financing solutions for businesses in Qatar.

Qatar Development Bank continues its mission to empower Qatar’s private sector, enhancing its resilience and productivity. QDB remains committed to enabling entrepreneurs and innovators to launch and grow their businesses, helping them compete, contribute to Qatar’s economic development, and drive national progress.

For more information or to apply for financing, please visit: www.nfg.qa

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

For more information, visit QDB website.