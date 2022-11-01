Paris, France & Doha, Qatar: – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced that its solutions have been selected by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) for the State of Qatar to deliver multi-operator network testing during major global events hosted in the country. Infovista’s system will enable the regulator to benchmark all of Qatar’s mobile operators and help ensure that they are continuing to deliver against their license obligations at times of peak traffic as subscribers and visitors attend large venues. By having a holistic view of the performance of all networks at key moments during events when usage spikes, CRA will have an independent and true record of operator Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and be able to mandate service improvements where needed, ensuring that the promised level of services are delivered to all mobile subscribers.

CRA will focus its monitoring and measurement on key locations including football stadiums, shopping malls, Doha Metro, and Hamad International Airport – all areas which will see a huge temporary influx of visitors and significant increases in demand for mobile voice and data services. Leveraging Infovista’s fully autonomous network Quality of Service (QoS) monitoring solution consisting of TEMS Sense and TEMS Director, the CRA will use network testing probes placed around key sites within these venues to undertake active testing around key scheduled events where mobile subscriber activity is expected to be highest. In addition, it will dynamically test how the networks are responding to unscheduled spikes in data traffic as subscribers take to social media to share key moments with family and friends.

TEMS Sense provides powerful network testing and measurement probes which CRA can use to undertake active testing of all mobile networks. KPI data gathered will include network quality, efficiency, and throughput, all of which will enable CRA to monitor the quality being delivered by each operator. TEMS Director acts as a ‘fleet management’ back-end, effectively managing the network of active probes, remotely pushing testing scripts to them to gather data such as the success or failure rate on calls during moments of peak traffic.

“Major events, such as global sports tournaments or international exhibitions, pose unique challenges to mobile networks – and to the regulators that have to monitor the performance of their networks. Be it fans sharing event highlights to social media or video calling friends from packed stadiums, knowing that networks can handle the task is central to a regulator’s role,” said Faiq Khan, President Global Networks at Infovista. “CRA has selected Infovista to give it the tools it needs to be able to not just monitor operators’ compliance with their license obligations, but to ensure that everyone who is visiting Qatar for a major event has the mobile experience that they expect. We are delighted to be working with CRA to bring major event testing and operator benchmarking to Qatar – let the games begin!”

Infovista’s TEMS Network Testing Portfolio enables network optimization of quality and application performance by measuring and benchmarking end user experience. For Network Operators and Regulators, TEMS delivers the ability to walk test, drive test, and dynamically analyze service performance under real-life conditions—indoors, outdoors, and around the clock. For more on the Infovista TEMS network testing portfolio, please visit https://www.infovista.com/tems

