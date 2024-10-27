The allnew XFORCE is available at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa Road in Doha

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, officially launched the all-new Mitsubishi XFORCE (also known as the Outlander Sport in some markets) during a grand ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel Doha. This makes Qatar one of the key markets for the introduction of this new model from the renowned brand.

The event was attended by Kano Daichi, Manager GCC Markets at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Walid Rashed, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Mitsubishi Motors Middle East & Africa; Frank Zauner, General Manager of Qatar Automobiles Company; QAC management along with special guests, media representatives, and influencers.

Frank Zauner, General Manager, Qatar Automobiles Company said: “The launch of the all-new XFORCE aligns perfectly with Qatar Automobiles Company and Mitsubishi Motors' strategy to introduce an elegant, sporty, and modern vehicle to the market, designed to meet the expectations of the new generation, and equipped with the latest technology and features. I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our customers and community by providing reliable, cutting-edge vehicles that meet their daily needs. We are equally committed to delivering exceptional after-sales services, ensuring that every customer's experience with Mitsubishi is smooth, affordable, and satisfying.”

Commenting on the XFORCE launch in Qatar, Kano Daichi, Manager GCC Markets at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said: “We are excited to bring the all-new XFORCE to Qatar. It will resonate well with young families, professionals, and adventurers who are looking for a stylish SUV that complements their active lifestyles. It is for the bold, adventurous, and those who demand more and are not afraid to challenge boundaries.”

Walid Rashed, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Mitsubishi Motors Middle East & Africa said: “We are proud to launch the all-new XFORCE in Qatar and the Middle East which will redefine the standards of the compact SUV segment. Its elegant and bold design, as well as cutting-edge technology and luxurious amenities will make it an ideal choice of the new generations.”

The all-new XFORCE

The stylish, yet bold compact SUV is designed based on the concept of “best-suited buddy for an exciting lifestyle” to bring excitement, comfort, and practicality to customers’ everyday lives.

The XFORCE is developed to answer the needs of young families, active individuals, and modern adventurers seeking a vehicle that seamlessly blends style, reliability, versatility, and cutting-edge technology to better match their dynamic lifestyles.

Aiming to redefine the standards in the compact SUV segment, the XFORCE features a bold, elegant design, a wide range of luxurious amenities, a spacious interior, and a powerful 1.5-liter MIVEC engine.

A style that Draws Attention

The exterior design of the all-new XFORCE oozes excitement and sophistication from every angle thanks to its forward-thinking, futuristic design. Designed based on the Silky and Solid concept, the compact SUV draws attention wherever it goes, thereby promoting a trendsetter lifestyle. The new generation dynamic shield with honeycomb accents as well as Mitsubishi Motors’ iconic T-shaped LED headlights and taillights, create a sporty look with a sense of depth. The XFORCE also comes with two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, thereby making a powerful statement on the road.

Tech-Savvy Interior for Modern Drivers

While the exterior styling looks bold and sporty, drivers will be greeted by a luxurious interior with higher-quality materials and cutting-edge technologies. In a first for Mitsubishi Motors, a mélange fabric is used for the padding of the instrument panel, creating a sense of enclosure by covering everything up to the door trim. The modern cockpit also sports a 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with an 8-inch Digital Driver Display to put information and entertainment at your fingertips.

Other key interior highlights include dual-zone climate control with rear and driver knee air vents, wireless smartphone charging, USB Type A & C ports in the rear console, synthetic leather seats with an anti-rise temperature function, hands-free power tailgate, and Nanoe™ X air purifier, all of which ensure a comfortable and connected ride.

Safety First

On the safety front, XFORCE is engineered with a plethora of driver-assistance systems and advanced safety features, including six airbags, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), an electric parking brake with an auto hold function, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), thereby providing peace of mind for both drivers and passengers.

Performance Designed for Our Region and Built for Adventure

Under the hood, the all-new XFORCE debuts with a 1.5-liter MIVEC responsive engine that combines efficiency with power. The four-cylinder engine is mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) to ensure an ideal balance between fuel efficiency and driving power. The innovative transmission also features a “Ds” function (Downshift and Sporty) to enhance the driving force and engine braking, thereby ensuring a confident and sporty driving experience.

The XFORCE has four drive modes—Normal, Wet, Gravel, and Mud. These four drive modes allow you to adjust power delivery, traction control, and steering effort for maximum confidence in different driving situations. With its two-tone 18-inch wheels, the XFORCE achieves a class-leading ground clearance of 222 mm, making it the ideal SUV for the Middle East’s challenging off-road terrains.

The all-new XFORCE and the full line up of Mitsubishi cars are available at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa Road in Doha