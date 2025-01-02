

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, has landed its first resumption flight at Abha International Airport (AHB), on Thursday, 2 January 2025. The airline will operate two weekly flights to Abha, offering seamless connectivity on Qatar Airways’ extensive global network of over 170 destinations.

With the resumption of this route, Qatar Airways brings the total number of destinations it serves within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to 11, including: Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are delighted to resume flights to Abha, our 11th gateway in Saudi Arabia. With over 140 weekly flights, we connect more than 36,000 passengers weekly between Saudi Arabia and Doha. This highlights our commitment to enhancing connectivity, supporting tourism and strengthening economic and cultural ties between our two nations.”

Air Connectivity Program CEO, Mr. Majid Khan, said: “The cooperation between the Air Connectivity Program and Qatar Airways is a significant step in enhancing the Kingdom’s air connectivity. This partnership not only connects our two countries but also opens doors for global visitors to explore the unique experiences that the Kingdom offers.”

Cluster 2 Airports Company Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Ali Masrahi, said: “The commencement of direct flights between Doha and Abha represents a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

This new route will not only facilitate travel for tourists and business visitors, but also contribute substantially to the Kingdom's National Tourism Strategy and National Aviation Strategy. By improving accessibility to the Aseer region, known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, these flights will boost local economies, create employment opportunities, and showcase the Kingdom's diverse offerings to a global audience. This initiative underscores a commitment to expanding air networks, fostering international cooperation, and achieving the ambitious goals set forth for the growth of the tourism and aviation sectors in Saudi Arabia.”

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA) Chief of Tourism, Mr. Hatim Al-Harbi, said: “The resumption of flights by Qatar Airways between Doha and Aseer marks a pivotal milestone in our vision to position Aseer as an all-year-round tourist destination at the heart of the GCC. This initiative contributes significantly to our target of welcoming 9.1 million annual visitors in Aseer by 2030. This is more than just a route between two cities - it is a gateway to the future of tourism in Aseer. It is just the beginning of many steps aimed at transforming the region into a thriving destination for visitors from across the world.”

By connecting Abha to its extensive global network, Qatar Airways will offer business and leisure passengers from Aseer unparalleled travel experiences, award-winning services and seamless connection to over 170 destinations worldwide through Hamad International Airport, the World’s Best Airport as voted by Skytrax in 2024.

Qatar Airways began its services to Saudi Arabia with its inaugural flight to Jeddah on 29 January 1997. The airline’s continued investment in the Saudi market highlights its commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences for passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom.

Flight tickets to Abha are available for booking through the Qatar Airways website, mobile application and travel agencies.

Flights to Abha (AHB)

Departing every Thursday and Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Abha (AHB) – Flight QR1212: Departure 08:35; Arrival 11:15

Abha (AHB) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1213: Departure 12:15; Arrival 14:45

ABOUT ASEER:

On the map, Aseer is home to the 20 highest mountain peaks in Saudi Arabia, with Al Souda Mountain, west of Abha, being the highest elevation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The region spans a 125-kilometer coastline stretching along the Red Sea with sandy beaches and coral reefs from the borders of Al Darb and Baish to the Al Qunfudhah Governorate. Its eastern part features a desert landscape, which is home to ancient rock inscriptions and traditional Bedouin communities.

To learn more about Aseer and its attractions, visit: www.discoveraseer.com

ABOUT QATAR AIRWAYS

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World’s Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘World’s Best Airport’, as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second year in a row.