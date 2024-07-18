Visitors are welcome to experience the ‘QSuite Next Gen’ at Farnborough, one of the aviation industry’s leading air shows, from 22-26 July 2024

Dubai, UAE – Qatar Airways will unveil its latest business class offering, the ‘Qsuite Next Gen’, at the upcoming Farnborough International Air show 2024 (FIA) from 22-26 July 2024. The reveal will be held at the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge for visitors to experience the future of business travel with the World’s Best Airline and World’s Best Business Class.

The Qsuite Next Gen will form the centrepiece of the airline’s presence at the prestigious international air show, which gathers aviation leaders from across the globe to showcase innovations and foster industry collaboration.

Those seeking to experience the Qsuite Next Gen can expect: Further advancements in comfort, collaborative and social design elements and passenger dining experiences.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “We are highly anticipating this year’s Farnborough International Airshow and as the Best Airline in the World we are confident that the reveal of our latest business class offering will be a huge draw for the global aviation community. We also look forward to welcoming visitors to our installations and onboard our aircraft which will be on display, to experience what we offer.”

Visitors are also welcome to explore the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and discover Qatar Airways’ world-class product and service, as well as experience ultimate luxury and aircraft performance with Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G700, of which Qatar Executive is the first commercial carrier in the world to operate this aircraft.

Visitors to the Farnborough International Airshow can find Qatar Airways at Chalet C114-115 and at the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge, Hall 1 Entrance, from 22-26 July 2024.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World’s Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘World’s Best Airport’, as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second year in a row.

