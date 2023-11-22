SITA Secure SD-WAN will enhance connectivity, security, and operational efficiency across Qatar Airways' international offices and destinations DOHA – 22 November 2023 – Qatar Airways has partnered with SITA to transform the airline's global network infrastructure with state-of-the-art secure access service edge (SASE) solutions that boost connectivity, operational efficiency, and security.

As part of the transformation SITA will deploy its Secure SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network), SITA Connect Go, which offers agile, scalable, and secure access to airline systems and applications by connecting infrastructure outstations and airports, to Qatar Airways’ hybrid cloud infrastructure, and to the airline’s partner systems.

Qatar Airways is among the first airlines globally to adopt SITA's Secure SD-WAN solution. SITA Connect Go is a new Secure SD-WAN solution designed specifically for the air transport industry. The solution was developed in partnership with Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader. It offers a software-based solution that allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and tenants to digitally transform at their own pace.

By leveraging SITA’s network solution, Qatar Airways will achieve significant strategic benefits. These include:

• Cost optimization resulting from faster connectivity and streamlined operations

• Higher capacity bandwidth with multiple connection types managed centrally with holistic network performance visibility

• SD-WAN gateways will provide compatibility ensuring a smooth transition to the new network architecture and the flexibility to innovate with new digital products and services that improve the passenger experience Mr. A.T. Srinivasan, Qatar Airways Group CIO, said: "Qatar Airways is always looking for innovative technology solutions that will enable the group to optimize day-to-day network operations with increased speed, reliability, security, and flexibility thereby enabling best-in-class connectivity across key operations. We are committed to continually improving operations and the passenger experience and procure systems that will serve as a solid foundation for future innovation."

Hani El Asaad, President, Middle East & Africa, SITA, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Qatar Airways, an industry leader renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence. Data and connectivity remain the backbone of our industry, and ensuring fast, secure, and reliable connections are crucial for optimizing airline operations and improving the passenger experience. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of air travel technology, exemplifying our dedication to transforming travel and transport through cutting-edge solutions."

-Ends-

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

SITA is a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol – the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies at the airport.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’.